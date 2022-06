One of my favorite places to hang out is the barbershop. Oh, and the more old school, the better as far as I'm concerned. There's nothing better than sitting around while getting your hair cut and or a shave and talking about politics, sports, war stories, and the occasional dirty joke. Some of my best memories as a kid revolve around the local barbershop in my hometown. Plus, you walk out of there looking and smelling like a million bucks with all of the talc powder, and the bay rum aftershave.

BOZEMAN, MT ・ 5 DAYS AGO