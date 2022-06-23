She's About To Be Marrying Her Sister's Ex-Boyfriend And She's Not Inviting Her Sister To The Wedding

A 24-year-old woman doesn't have the best relationship with her family, and she quickly got out of her home growing up.

After she left her house, she did continue to have a great relationship with her brothers, who are older than she is.

Aside from her, her 27-year-old sister also couldn't wait to move out of their family home, and since her sister did, she hasn't exactly kept in contact with her.

About 4 or 5 years ago this all happened, and at the same time, she met a man named Charlie.

"....I found out one year into my relationship with Charlie that my sister had dated him in their freshman year of college," she explained.

"It was shocking but mostly weird that it had never come up - he did mention her from time to time but she has a very common name and I was never curious and they dated for like less than 6 months."

"I bombarded Charlie with questions, genuinely confused as to how we hadn’t found out earlier."

When she did learn that Charlie had dated her sister, she reached out to her sister to tell her that she was currently in a relationship with him.

Her sister claimed that she had been with Charlie for far more than half of a year, and he was the first guy that she had been in love with.

Her sister then sent her a bunch of screenshots of messages she had with Charlie and even photos of them back when they were together.

Eventually, she just blocked her sister so she could move on with her life and not have to look at her sister's past with Charlie.

In hindsight, she doesn't believe she owed it to her sister to tell her about Charlie anyway since it's not like her sister was in her life, but she was trying to do the right thing.

It's been years since then, and Charlie has felt more comfortable telling her about what happened with her sister.

Charlie revealed to her that he stopped dating her sister after her sister cheated with another guy.

Anyway, circling back to her own relationship with Charlie, he asked her to marry him a year ago and she of course excitedly shared the news on social media.

Her sister managed to see that she was engaged, and her sister sent her a text to say sorry for how she acted.

"She said that she had been in the wrong and that she was glad me and Charlie had found each other," she said.

"I accepted her apology and we have been civil for the past months, she has been sharing wedding Pinterest boards with me and recently she texted me asking if she could be a bridesmaid which I thought was such a mad request since I am not considering even inviting her."

"Charlie says it's up to me as she is my sister but I do not want her there, not even in a mean way, I don't want to actively exclude her as a punishment, I just don't want her to be a part of my wedding or my life, which she has never been."

Her older brothers do not agree with her choice to not invite her sister to her wedding, and they believe it's a mean move.

Her brothers also would like her to give her sister another opportunity to have a relationship with her and be in her life, as she did say sorry so that's an olive branch.

Several of her friends are on the same side that her brothers are, so now she's wondering if she should change her mind and invite her sister after all.

Do you think her sister deserves an invite to her wedding, or should she keep her away from her big day?

You can read the original post on Reddit here.

