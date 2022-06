Set your reminders because Ozzy Osbourne has made his musical return! Ozzy's comeback is his first release since the acclaimed 2020 album Ordinary Man. Speaking of his mindset going into this next solo record – and all the experiences of the past few years – The Prince Of Darkness reveals: “I was vaccinated and boosted and I still caught COVID in the end. My last album, Ordinary Man, was released just a few weeks before the pandemic started, and I was just about getting ready to go into the studio to work on this new one when the world shut down.

MUSIC ・ 17 HOURS AGO