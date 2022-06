A Hobbs man was arrested on June 10 in connection with a string of commercial burglaries where copper wire totaling more than $13,000 was taken. Steven Alvis, 32, of Hobbs, was arrested on June 10 on warrants for larceny over $2500, under $20,000, a third-degree felony; burglary of a structure, breaking and entering, failure to appear, and criminal damage to property, all fourth-degree felonies.

