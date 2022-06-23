Kansas City families struggle with high grocery prices

High grocery prices are making local families dread going to the grocery store.

"It's crazy right now," said Kansas City resident Lisa Williams.

Williams said the current prices of some food items mean her family is making some changes.

"We're not making a lot of steak these days, we're sticking with chicken," Williams said. "We're empty-nesters so I don't have little kids at home, but I think for families with children to feed, they're going to have to make some adjustments."

That's exactly the case for local mother Crystal Bess, who was grocery shopping at Sun Fresh on Mill Street Wednesday.

"We come about once a week and we are averaging about $210 now, and before we were at just $100, and it's quite a bit, formula, milk and eggs, it's just too much now," Bess said.

Our KSHB grocery price tracker shows a gallon of 2% milk at Sun Fresh on Mill Street was $4.79 in January. The price has slowly increased the last six months and is currently $5.29.

We're seeing higher prices of things like ground beef, cereal and eggs too.

"I've never paid five dollars for a carton of eggs ever, they're extremely high right now," Bess said.

Families using meal delivery services such as Home Chef are seeing price increases too.

An email from the company in May let customers know shipping costs are increasing by $3 due to increased costs of food, operations and shipping.

For parents like Bess, the high prices mean trying to budget as much as possible and hoping they'll go down soon.

"It's a struggle no matter what class of life you are, it's going to be a struggle, but we all have to start working together as a community," Bess said.

