Madonna's son Rocco Ritchie displays his quirky style in a retro suit at swanky fashion launch in Paris

Rocco Ritchie cut a dapper figure on Wednesday as he attended Montblanc's On The Move event in Paris.

The son of Madonna and Guy Ritchie, 21, showed off his retro sense of style in a 1950s inspired brown suit, which he paired with a striking yellow and white shirt.

Rocco completed his suave ensemble with at thin black tie, cerulean pocket square, shielding his eyes behind dark sunglasses.

Slipping his feet into black and white loafers, Rocco wore his golden locks in a natural curled style

The artist appeared in high spirits as he posed at the event which was to celebrate the luxury good company's launch of their latest range.

Madonna's eldest son has quietly established himself as an expressionist painter under the name Rhed.

He has had three exhibitions at the Chelsea art gallery, Tanya Baxter Contemporary, since 2018.

Rocco kicked off his career at age 17 - studying at Central Saint Martins and the Royal Drawing School and his work now sells for five figures.

In March, Madonna beamed with pride as she took to Instagram to share Rocco's incredible artwork - including oil paintings 'Boy Blu' and 'David Banda' - with her 17.7million followers.

As well as Rocco, Madonna also has children children Lourdes, 25, David Banda, 16, Mercy James, 16, and twins Estere and Stella Ciccone, nine.

The pop legend, 63, posed up a storm in front of one of the paintings as she donned an all black leather ensemble which she teamed with her signature biker's cap.

Along with the snaps of the unique artwork, Madonna also shared a retro looking compilation video of Rocco working on his paintings.

Rocco posed for an edgy black and white picture as he held an easel in a room full of pain, brushes and art.

The singer captioned her post: 'Anyone who knows me knows my passion for painting and ART—so you can imagine how proud I am to share some of my Son Rocco’s paintings with you!! He goes by the name RHED! @maisonrhed.'

Rocco's secret life as an acclaimed artist was unveiled earlier this year by Page Six.

His bio on London's Tanya Baxter Contemporary gallery website states: 'Rhed is a young emerging artist whose cultural background is diverse and unconventional'

His bio on London's Tanya Baxter Contemporary gallery website states: 'Rhed is a young emerging artist whose cultural background is diverse and unconventional.

'His childhood was spent between New York and London which have given him an eclectic and diverse artistic background.

'Society conflicts such as the obsession with social media, fixation of celebrities & labels and generational problems such as drug abuse and depression are subjects that he approaches in a coded fashion.

'It is almost as if the artist uses the paintings to act as a spokesman for the millennial generation who have overdosed on a toxic society.'