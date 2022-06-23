ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madonna's son Rocco Ritchie displays his quirky style in a retro suit at swanky fashion launch in Paris

By Geraint Llewellyn For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Rocco Ritchie cut a dapper figure on Wednesday as he attended Montblanc's On The Move event in Paris.

The son of Madonna and Guy Ritchie, 21, showed off his retro sense of style in a 1950s inspired brown suit, which he paired with a striking yellow and white shirt.

Rocco completed his suave ensemble with at thin black tie, cerulean pocket square, shielding his eyes behind dark sunglasses.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RZeTV_0gJ8pr6Z00
Suave: Madonna's son Rocco Ritchie, 21, looked suave in a retro inspired suit at a swanky Paris fashion launch on Wednesday 

Slipping his feet into black and white loafers, Rocco wore his golden locks in a natural curled style

The artist appeared in high spirits as he posed at the event which was to celebrate the luxury good company's launch of their latest range.

Madonna's eldest son has quietly established himself as an expressionist painter under the name Rhed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o3uiT_0gJ8pr6Z00
Smart: Rocco completed his suave ensemble with at thin black tie, cerulean pocket square, shielding his eyes behind dark sunglasses
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zqgaa_0gJ8pr6Z00
Stylish: Slipping his feet into black and white loafers, Rocco wore his golden locks in a natural curled style
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f5bC2_0gJ8pr6Z00

He has had three exhibitions at the Chelsea art gallery, Tanya Baxter Contemporary, since 2018.

Rocco kicked off his career at age 17 - studying at Central Saint Martins and the Royal Drawing School and his work now sells for five figures.

In March, Madonna beamed with pride as she took to Instagram to share Rocco's incredible artwork - including oil paintings 'Boy Blu' and 'David Banda' - with her 17.7million followers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DiJiq_0gJ8pr6Z00
Making a name: Madonna shares Rocco with ex-husband Guy Ritchie, and her eldest son has quietly established himself as an expressionist painter under the name Rhed
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VeoGb_0gJ8pr6Z00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43FUyZ_0gJ8pr6Z00

As well as Rocco, Madonna also has children children Lourdes, 25, David Banda, 16, Mercy James, 16, and twins Estere and Stella Ciccone, nine.

The pop legend, 63, posed up a storm in front of one of the paintings as she donned an all black leather ensemble which she teamed with her signature biker's cap.

Along with the snaps of the unique artwork, Madonna also shared a retro looking compilation video of Rocco working on his paintings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qMaL2_0gJ8pr6Z00
Busy boy: Along with the snaps of the unique artwork, Madonna also shared a retro looking compilation video of Rocco working on his paintings

Rocco posed for an edgy black and white picture as he held an easel in a room full of pain, brushes and art.

The singer captioned her post: 'Anyone who knows me knows my passion for painting and ART—so you can imagine how proud I am to share some of my Son Rocco’s paintings with you!! He goes by the name RHED! @maisonrhed.'

Rocco's secret life as an acclaimed artist was unveiled earlier this year by Page Six.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0trQS2_0gJ8pr6Z00
Busted: Rocco's secret life as an acclaimed artist was unveiled earlier this year by Page Six 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IjpjY_0gJ8pr6Z00
His bio on London's Tanya Baxter Contemporary gallery website states: 'Rhed is a young emerging artist whose cultural background is diverse and unconventional'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m2g2e_0gJ8pr6Z00
Artwork: In March, Madonna took to Instagram to share Rocco's incredible artwork - including oil paintings 'Boy Blu' (left) and 'David Banda' (right) - with her 17.7million followers
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wZsT1_0gJ8pr6Z00

His bio on London's Tanya Baxter Contemporary gallery website states: 'Rhed is a young emerging artist whose cultural background is diverse and unconventional.

'His childhood was spent between New York and London which have given him an eclectic and diverse artistic background.

'Society conflicts such as the obsession with social media, fixation of celebrities & labels and generational problems such as drug abuse and depression are subjects that he approaches in a coded fashion.

'It is almost as if the artist uses the paintings to act as a spokesman for the millennial generation who have overdosed on a toxic society.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2moEdw_0gJ8pr6Z00
Strike a pose: The singer captioned her post: 'Anyone who knows me knows my passion for painting and ART—so you can imagine how proud I am to share some of my Son Rocco’s paintings with you!! He goes by the name RHED! @maisonrhed.'

Comments / 2

