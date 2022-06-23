Delays of more than an hour for some flights leaving Logan Airport

The FAA says flights leaving Logan Airport are delayed for more than an hour. (Boston 25 News)

BOSTON — Some travelers flying out of Logan Airport Wednesday night should expect to wait awhile.

The FAA says there is a gate hold and taxi delays of between 1 hour and 16 minutes and 1 hour and 30 minutes for some departing flights. Those delays could stretch longer, according to the FAA.

Arriving airplanes are experiencing delays of 15 minutes or less in the air.

The delays are due to thunderstorms, the FAA says.

There have been 270 flights delayed and 90 flights canceled at Logan as of 8:20 p.m. Wednesday, according to FlightAware.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

