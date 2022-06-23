ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Delays of more than an hour for some flights leaving Logan Airport

By Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UPhxc_0gJ8pgdo00
The FAA says flights leaving Logan Airport are delayed for more than an hour. (Boston 25 News)

BOSTON — Some travelers flying out of Logan Airport Wednesday night should expect to wait awhile.

The FAA says there is a gate hold and taxi delays of between 1 hour and 16 minutes and 1 hour and 30 minutes for some departing flights. Those delays could stretch longer, according to the FAA.

Arriving airplanes are experiencing delays of 15 minutes or less in the air.

The delays are due to thunderstorms, the FAA says.

There have been 270 flights delayed and 90 flights canceled at Logan as of 8:20 p.m. Wednesday, according to FlightAware.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
Boston, MA
Lifestyle
City
Boston, MA
liveboston617.org

Young Man Impaled by Fence at Boston Public Garden Overnight

On June 25, 2022, a man was left hanging off the fence at the Boston Public Garden on Charles Street after he became impaled. District A-1 Officers and Boston EMS rushed to the scene after receiving the frantic911 call reporting the injury. The sharp metal tips of the fences control...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Logan Airport#Flights Canceled#Aircraft#Flightaware#Follow Boston 25 News#Cox Media Group
whdh.com

Man who died trying to remove antenna identified

TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A man who died while attempting to remove an antenna from a Taunton home has been publicly identified. The man’s name is Michael Messina, 58, of North Easton. As 7NEWS previously reported, he was electrocuted and a fire then ignited, spreading to the exterior of...
TAUNTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Airplane
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
FAA
NewsBreak
Facebook
Boston 25 News WFXT

25 Investigates: A baby’s remains sit in the morgue for months, as parents fight for custody of body

The remains of a three-month-old boy are stuck in a morgue, awaiting burial, as his parents fight in court over who gets his body, 25 Investigates learned. Though a cause of death for Luka Bustillo is still pending, 25 Investigates learned an autopsy was performed immediately after his January death. His body has been at the state medical examiner’s office ever since.
REVERE, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Authorities identify 2 of 3 teens who were killed in Brimfield crash

BRIMFIELD, Mass. — Authorities have identified two of three teenagers who were killed in a single-vehicle crash in Brimfield over the weekend. Troopers responding to reports of a crash in the area of 40 East Brimfield-Holland Road just before 1 a.m. Sunday found a 2006 Nissan Sentra that had gone off the road and rolled over in the woods, according to the Hampden District Attorney’s Office.
BRIMFIELD, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
104K+
Followers
113K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy