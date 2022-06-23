ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

Crews extinguish early-morning vegetation fire

By News Staff
Paso Robles Daily News
Paso Robles Daily News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pqIAH_0gJ8nWGU00

Cause of the fire was determined to be from an unattended fire within a homeless encampment

– At approximately 1:40 a.m. today, Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services was dispatched to the area south of Riverbank Lane for a reported vegetation fire. The first arriving unit reported an approximately one-quarter-acre fire burning within the Salinas River, west of the given location, with difficult access. Fortunately, the city’s newly purchased 4×4 fire engine was able to drive to the fire’s edge within minutes. The quick access allowed fire department personnel to keep the fire from growing exponentially while directing additional resources in for reinforcement. The fire was contained at one half an acre.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eHSIU_0gJ8nWGU00

Three fire engines and one battalion chief from Paso Robles responded. Under the city’s automatic aid agreements three fire engines, one bulldozer, and Battalion Chief from Cal Fire/SLO County Fire, and one fire engine from Atascadero Fire responded.

The cause of the fire was determined to be from an unattended fire within a homeless encampment.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Paso Robles Daily News

Death investigation underway after body washes ashore

Body appears to be a white male with numerous tattoos, according to authorities. – The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office this week released information about a body washing ashore in South County. On Jan 13, the body of an unidentified adult male washed up on the shore near South Dolliver Street in Pismo Beach. The body had been in the water for an extended period of time. There were no obvious signs to indicate the death was criminal in nature.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Paso Robles, CA
Paso Robles, CA
Crime & Safety
Atascadero, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Atascadero, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
A-Town Daily News

Paso Robles windshield replacement company announces leading tips for choosing windshield washer fluid

-A clean windshield is important for safe driving and for taking care of the windshield and works with the windshield wipers to keep a section of the windshield as clear as possible for the driving conditions, but is not the 100% answer to safe visibility. The management from Cal State Auto & Truck Glass has prepared some tips to help choose a washing fluid and get the best performance from that choice.
PASO ROBLES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Department#Cal Fire#Fire Burning#Fire Engines#Emergency Services#Paso Robles Fire#Riverbank Lane
westobserver.com

Magnitude 3.5 earthquake felt near Coalinga

A magnitude 3.5 earthquake was reported at 2:05 a.m. Friday 13 miles from the Central Valley city of Coalinga, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The earthquake occurred 20 miles from Paso Robles and Avenal, 32 miles from Atascadero and 36 miles from King City. In the last 10 days,...
COALINGA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Health Services
A-Town Daily News

Atascadero arrest records for June 13 to 19

On June 15, Elizabeth Marjorie Shanklin, 35, of Paso Robles, was arrested at 9400 El Camino Real for battery: spouse/ex-spouse/date/etcetera. On June 15, Manuel Roy Catron, 28, transient, was arrested at the intersection of El Bordo Ave. and Las Lomas Road for possession of marijuana over 1 ounce/28.5 grams, possession of unlawful paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance and failure to appear after PTA and not posting bail.
ATASCADERO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

City shares tips for upcoming 4th of July celebration

– The 2022 Fourth of July celebration at Barney Schwartz Park happens on Monday, July 4 and the community is looking forward to a great day in the park for the whole family. Family-friendly activities including music and games are planned for the anticipated 10,000+ attendees. Fireworks are scheduled for dark – approximately 9:15 p.m.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Update: Nicholas Ron Jr. sentenced for murder of Trevon Perry

Ron has been sentenced to 28 years to life in prison. – San Luis Obispo County District attorney Dan Dow announced this week that Nicholas Christopher Ron, Jr., 25, has been sentenced to 28 years to life in prison for the March 15, 2020, first-degree premeditated murder of Trevon Perry, 27. Ron also admitted that he personally used a firearm in the commission of the murder.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles, CA
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Paso Robles Daily News is the most comprehensive Paso Robles newspaper online with breaking news, events, politics, crime, sports, wine, regional, and business reports from writers and photographers, newspapers, TV, radio, and online media covering all of North County San Luis Obispo including Paso Robles, Atascadero, Templeton, San Miguel, Shandon, Creston, and Heritage Ranch.

 https://pasoroblesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy