Man arrested for Peoria homicide

BLOOMINGTON – Bloomington Police are asking for the public’s help in solving a late Sunday night shooting. BPD investigators report officers responded around 9:24 p.m. to the 400 block of Valley View Circle. During an investigation, authorities found physical evidence that a shooting had occurred. There are no...
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers needs help to find two thieves. A person from Champaign County had their credit card stolen, and police say two women have been using it to pay for thousands of dollars in stolen merchandise from various Menards stores across the area. In total, the two women have stolen […]
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Two people were taken to a Peoria hospital after a multi-vehicle crash near Monroe and Wayne Streets Monday. According to police on the scene, two cars crashed and hit a third parked car. The exact condition of the two people is unknown at this time.
UPDATE (9:08 p.m.) — Crews worked from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday, June 27, to get the tugboat out of the water, and back to Hamm’s Harbor in Chillicothe. Barge traffic is now reopened back to normal. PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Coast Guard is actively...
BLOOMINGTON (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Bloomington Police say one person is dead after an overnight Friday car crash. In a release, police say that at around 1:25 a.m., officers witnessed a car drive through two red lights on Market Street - at Center and Madison streets. The car had...
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police responded to an incident at McDonald’s on University Street Friday. According to Peoria Police Lt. Michael Bolan, officers were initially responding to a hit-and-run near Walgreens on University Street. Officers observed a red pickup truck that refused to stop and crashed near Mcdonald’s.
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - An accident in Peoria requires the “Jaws of Life” to be used. Officials were called to the 100 West Republic Street around midnight. There reports of a car hitting a light pole on it’s passenger side, leaving the driver trapped inside.
According to a report, there is a new Narcan-resistant drug that has shown up in Central Illinois, and this drug brings with it a serious risk of seizures and death. The best way to avoid drugs and a potential drug overdose is by simply not doing illegal drugs, and taking the drugs that are prescribed to you in the proper way a doctor recommends using them. For years now first responders and others have had the miracle antidote Narcan which can bring people back from an overdose with a single shot saving countless lives. But according to a report from centralillinoisproud.com, there is a new Narcan-resistant drug that has shown up and it is deadly, in an article on their site they say...
MCDONOUGH COUNTY, Ill. (KHQA) — A Galesburg man is facing numerous charges after authorities say he threatened to shoot employees at a campground and then eluded deputies. McDonough County deputies on Thursday responded to 23200 N. 2000th Rd. in Bushnell for a report of disorderly man who threatened to shoot managers at a campground.
Galesburg Police on Tuesday, June 14th responded to the 1400 block of Meadow Drive for a suspicious person. A male victim told police he was notified by his neighbors that a man was in his yard. The victim’s neighbors and the victim, who was watching along on his security cameras, observed an unknown male enter the backyard, take a patio chair and place it near a garage window. The suspect then pushed a window unit – which fell into the garage and landed on a vehicle parked inside. Neighbors yelled at the man who they believed to be under the influence of drugs. The man, identified as 59-year-old Leroy McMahill of Galesburg, told neighbors he was “hiding from his girlfriend’s husband.” According to police reports, McMahill has an extensive history of burglaries. McMahill was just arrested back on June 11th after he attempted to steal a chainsaw from Walmart. Officers were able to speak with McMahill over the phone the following day, but have not been able to locate him at the time of the police report. He was added to the GPD’s pending arrest list and is facing charges of Attempted Burglary, Criminal Damage to Property, and Criminal Trespassing.
A driver who police had earlier tried to pull over was killed in a crash early Friday morning on Bloomington's west side. Bloomington Police said officers tried to pull over a car around 1:25 a.m. Friday after it blew two red lights on Market Street and struck another vehicle at a stop sign. The car didn't stop, and police ended their attempt for a traffic stop. The driver of the stopped vehicle was not injured.
We're awaiting the name of a person killed in a crash Friday morning outside Streator. The La Salle County Sheriff's Office says two persons in a passenger vehicle were northbound on East 14 around 7:10am. Its driver failed to stop at Route 18 and drove into the path of a westbound truck.
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – The bus driver in a CityLink bus crash was identified Thursday. According to Peoria police reports obtained through the Freedom of Information Act, 57-year-old Terrie L. Simons was making a left turn when the bus door flew open. The in-bus video footage showed Simons let...
At approximately 12:00 pm on Saturday, June 18, 2022, the Knox County Sheriff’s Department responded to a privately owned pond in the 2600 block of Knox Highway 12, in Altona, for an accident involving two drowning victims. Steven Dennison, age 73, of Altona IL and Keith Dennison, age 67,...
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Federal workplace safety inspectors have determined that two contractors are responsible for exposing workers to fall hazards, such as the fall that killed Scott W. Adams at the Mapleton foundry last December. OSHA conducted an investigation into Adams’ death, and in doing so, learned that...
BELLEVUE, Ill. – A rural Knox County woman was arrested Monday for what Peoria County Jail records indicate was the third time this year on a charge of Endangering the Life or Health of a Child. The Peoria County Sheriffs Department says deputies went to Plank Road Liquor in...
MCDONOUGH COUNTY, Ill. (KHQA) — A Macomb man involved in a rear-end crash on Wednesday was life-flighted to a hospital with serious injures. The wreck happened on Illinois Route 336 in McDonough County around 2:51 p.m. According to a preliminary Illinois State Police investigation, the driver of a Mack...
BLOOMINGTON (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Bloomington Police are asking you to avoid parts of Veterans Parkway due to a crash involving a motorcycle and a car. Police say the accident happened at the intersection of Veteran’s and Empire. One motorist was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.
A current 8th District circuit court judge and former Schuyler County state’s attorney died after being hit by a truck while riding his bicycle. Illinois State Police said Ramon Escapa, 42, of Rushville was hit from behind while bicycling near Frederick on June 19. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
