Move over, ethnic studies and “woke math” — there’s a new education controversy in California. A bill that would encourage schools to teach students in grades 1 through 12 about Asian American and Pacific Islander contributions to the history of California and America has stalled in the state Legislature — despite bipartisan support and the backing of California’s most prominent Asian American officials, including Attorney General Rob Bonta, Treasurer Fiona Ma and Controller Betty Yee.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO