Breckenridge, TX

City of Breckenridge to begin replacing residential, business water meters within next 30 days

Breckenridge Texan
Breckenridge Texan
 2 days ago


Within the next 30 days, the City of Breckenridge will begin a $1.3 million, six-month Water Meter Replacement Project, which will be paid for with money from the American Rescue Plan Act – Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds Program. Crews from Secure Vision of America will...





