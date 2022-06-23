He's Dating A Model And It's Making Him Lose Confidence In Himself As Well As Their Relationship

A 26-year-old guy is currently dating a girl a year younger than him who works as a model. This girl has been modeling for around 3 or 4 years now, and she not only does social media type modeling; she also is represented by an agency.

He's been seeing her for a bit less than 2 months, and being with her is honestly making him lose confidence in himself as well as their relationship.

Not long into knowing her, he realized that tons of guys would go out of their way to flirt with her, and it's not just a handful of men.

"She is quite a friendly and welcoming person but sometimes it feels like she is too open and allows the flirting to occur without any issues," he explained.

"Now over a month and a half in, I am now realizing the other issues that come with her being a model."

"She goes to parties almost every other day being out till like 4-5 am - she likes to drink a lot too - and is somewhat of a 'party girl.'"

While normal guys try to get her attention on a daily basis and hit on her, she also has male models that slide into her DMs, try to shoot their shots with her, or dance with her when she's out for the evening.

He never goes to the events or parties that she gets asked to go to, mostly because she has never once asked him to accompany her to them.

All of this is leading up to him having serious doubts about himself. He's pretty normal, and he's not a model.

SHOTPRIME STUDIO - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purpose only, not the actual person

He doesn't go out much, let alone to parties or clubs, so his life is quite different than the one that she leads.

Maybe that's refreshing to her and one of the reasons why she's into him, but that's not quite how he is looking at things lately.

"We're both busy so we meet up around 2-3 times a week but I've been feeling insecure to the point where I feel like she could lose interest with me any time - there have been no real signs of this - but given the number and caliber of guys approaching and associating with her - I feel like she could get a 'better, more handsome guy,'" he said.

He's genuinely scared that she will just drop him one day out of nowhere and find another more attractive guy.

He's trying his best to not be all over her, though he does want to spend more and more time around her.

"In the over a month and a half we have been dating - she has never messaged me first," he continued.

"When I do message it is very chill - she is receptive and normal and we meet up when I ask her to meet."

How do you think he can go about being more secure in himself?

You can read the original post on Reddit here.

Read more stories like this on ChipChick.com

He Booked A Beach Vacation For Him And His Fiancée, But Then She Insisted On Bringing Along Her 10-Year-Old Son Last Minute And He’s Upset

She And Her Boyfriend Paid To Go On A Cruise Together, But Her Parents Are Refusing To Let Them Share The Same Room

If true crime defines your free time, this is for you: read Chip Chick’s True Crime Tribe