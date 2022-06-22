ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

The fine line former Vice President Mike Pence is walking with former President Trump

CBS News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Vice President Mike Pence failed to mention the Jan. 6 insurrection...

BlueGarnet
2d ago

Pence could have ended all this on January 7th by telling the truth but he didn't. That is on him. He knew exactly what trump was doing and that it was wrong but said nothing.

Joe Garza
1d ago

Pence, I just want to know the Truth, 80 million votes, more then ever in the history of the United States, where are they, Biden still can't draw any supporters. Biden, get the roller skates on, let's see him skate. Crash Test Biden

Guest
1d ago

It is all the A joke to Trump to become President 2024 he will win The Democrat will lose the Sentence And House this year the Democrats they knew Trump Will be President 2024 this is your tax’s paying with to get him not to be President 2024

Donald Trump
Mike Pence
The Independent

Ivanka had a ‘bad feeling’ her father was setting up Mike Pence on Jan 6, Trump biographer claims

Tim O’Brien, author of TrumpNation: The Art of Being The Donald, has suggested the former president’s older daughter had a “bad feeling” about the pressure her father was putting on Mike Pence in the days leading up to 6 January.Clips of Ivanka Trump’s testimony have been played at the public hearings into the Capitol riot, which have also heard that Mr Trump was told repeatedly his scheme to get Vice President Pence to send back electors to the states – in the hope of overturning the election result – was illegal.MSNBC host Alex Witt asked Mr O’Brien: “Do you...
MSNBC

Trump criminal charges? Majority of Americans say he should be indicted and not just Democrats

After evidence presented by the Jan. 6 committee during its public hearings showed Donald Trump knew he lost the election and still tried to steal it, nearly 60 percent of Americans believe Trump should be criminally charged, according to an ABC News/Ipsos poll. In a major shift, the number of Republicans who think Trump is criminally liable has roughly doubled from April to June. Now, Trump is saying Kevin McCarthy was “foolish” to largely cancel the GOP out of the hearings. MSNBC’s Ari Melber is joined by former Watergate prosecutor Jill Wine-Banks to discuss the evidence against Trump.June 20, 2022.
Rolling Stone

Fox News Guest Calls ‘Bullshit’ on Network for Trying to Cover Up Truth About Jan. 6

Click here to read the full article. A Fox News guest on Sunday called out the network for its “bullshit” coverage of the Jan. 6 committee hearing last Thursday night. Anchor Mike Emanuel moderated a discussion between Mike Crute, a progressive radio host and former gubernatorial candidate in Wisconsin, and Jeff Crouere, a conservative radio host from Louisiana and 2016 Republican National Convention delegate. The pair began by reacting to news that the Senate has reached a tentative agreement for legislation addressing gun reform, which Crute said was “a step in the right direction,” but moved on to a discussion about...
The Independent

Pence told Trump 'many times' that overturn election was illegal, ex-VP's aide says

Former vice president Mike Pence told Donald Trump "many times" that overturning the 2020 election was illegal, according to Mr Pence's ex-chief of staff.The committee investigating Mr Trump's role in the Capitol insurrection on 6 January 2021 heard testimony from Marc Short, one of Mr Pence's closest aides, who described the frequency with which Mr Pence told Mr Trump that the plan was unconstitutional.Mr Short said that Mr Pence had been "very consistent" in conveying his position to the then-president.Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
The Week

Report: Trump could face a contested primary in 2024

At least 15 Republicans are laying the groundwork for a 2024 presidential bid, and some of them might enter the race even if former President Trump runs, The Washington Post reports. Candidates involved in what the Post calls the "shadow campaign" for the 2024 nomination are meeting with donors, making...
Washington Examiner

Trump in control of 2024, and Pence surging vs. DeSantis

Former President Donald Trump can’t be beat in a GOP primary. That’s clear in new polling. But if the 45th president decides to skip 2024, the race between Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former Vice President Mike Pence could heat up. In the latest Zogby Poll provided exclusively...
