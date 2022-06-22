The fine line former Vice President Mike Pence is walking with former President Trump
Former Vice President Mike Pence failed to mention the Jan. 6 insurrection...www.cbsnews.com
Former Vice President Mike Pence failed to mention the Jan. 6 insurrection...www.cbsnews.com
Pence could have ended all this on January 7th by telling the truth but he didn't. That is on him. He knew exactly what trump was doing and that it was wrong but said nothing.
Pence, I just want to know the Truth, 80 million votes, more then ever in the history of the United States, where are they, Biden still can't draw any supporters. Biden, get the roller skates on, let's see him skate. Crash Test Biden
It is all the A joke to Trump to become President 2024 he will win The Democrat will lose the Sentence And House this year the Democrats they knew Trump Will be President 2024 this is your tax’s paying with to get him not to be President 2024
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 17