Tully Blanchard Enterprises (Brian Cage, Kaun and Toa Linoa) wants gold, and they have set their sights on Jonathan Gresham. The Ring of Honor World Champion appeared on the June 10 episode of AEW Rampage, where he was confronted by Lee Moriarty. “The Apex of Combat”, citing his stretch of success on AEW Dark and Dark: Elevation, said that he wants a title shot. Tully Blanchard interrupted the exchange and stated that his clients have better records, so they deserve the title shot more. As a solution, Gresham suggested a tag team bout where he and Moriarty would face Blanchard’s clients. The legend accepted the challenge, so it seems like the match is on, but it’s unclear when it will happen.

WWE ・ 2 HOURS AGO