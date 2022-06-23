Sheriff's office aiding investigation into illegal steel traps, larger rewarded offered

A man and a child were hospitalized after the man barricaded them inside a Sacramento County apartment and set it on fire Friday morning, officials said. Officials said the incident started with deputies responding to a 911 call where the caller initially hung up. When deputies arrived at the apartment, located on the north side of Madison Avenue, they quickly learned that the boyfriend of a woman living in the apartment had a supervised visit with his 1-year-old child, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said.That man then took the child at knifepoint to a back bedroom where he barricaded himself and set fire to the room, officials said.The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District responded to the fire, where crews had to go into an apartment next door to ax their way into the room with the man and child. Both the man and child were rescued and taken to a nearby hospital, where the sheriff’s office said they should be “OK.”No other details were released. Stay with KCRA 3 for the latest.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA ・ 5 HOURS AGO