Rural Texans at risk as satellite phone services dissipate amid funding cuts from state
Dialtone Services, which spans 45 counties in Texas, provides a lifeline to rural Texans, many of whom do not have access to cell service.
Dialtone Services, which spans 45 counties in Texas, provides a lifeline to rural Texans, many of whom do not have access to cell service.
MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.https://MyHighPlains.com
Comments / 0