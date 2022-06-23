Florida woman shoots dead neighbor, 26, who broke into her house, stood over her bed as she slept and attacked her

A Florida woman awoke to find a man hovering over her bed and shot him dead.

The incident happened on Tuesday morning in Clearwater when the homeowner found a neighbor, 26-year-old Justin Wright, had broken into her home.

The woman said that Wright began attacking her and a struggle ensued during which time she was able to call 911 for the police to come.

During the attack, the woman was also able to reach for a legally held shotgun and fatally shot Wright.

Clearwater police are now investigating the incident but believe it to be a simple case of self-defense.

Clearwater Police Chief Dan Slaughter spoke at a news conference on Wednesday to explain how the woman had recently moved into her home, although it remains unclear exactly how well the couple knew one another.

Slaughter said the victim had injuries that were consistent with a struggle.

Wright did not have a criminal history and the motive for him entering the woman's home and how he did still remains murky.

Police are trying to understand what kind of relationship the pair may have had and what their encounters had been like in the days leading up to the break-in.

Police believe there may have been an encounter between the pair ahead of the shooting.

Chief Slaughter was asked how the woman was doing since the incident.

'Good people don't want to have to do this kind of thing to protect themselves so she's upset,' Slaughter said.

Another neighbor, Mary Daddario, told ABC Action News that her sympathies lay with the woman that had to pull the trigger.

'It is scary and I've talked to the rest of my neighbors and now they're uncomfortable just to know that somebody would come in your house like that,'Daddario said.

'That's something that you can't over because that's a shock. It's an invasion you're going to not ever feel comfortable anymore and I'm sure she's going to go through some sort of mental thing in her mind because of what happened. That's going to play over and over in her mind,' she added.

