ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearwater, FL

Florida woman shoots dead neighbor, 26, who broke into her house, stood over her bed as she slept and attacked her

By James Gordon For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

A Florida woman awoke to find a man hovering over her bed and shot him dead.

The incident happened on Tuesday morning in Clearwater when the homeowner found a neighbor, 26-year-old Justin Wright, had broken into her home.

The woman said that Wright began attacking her and a struggle ensued during which time she was able to call 911 for the police to come.

During the attack, the woman was also able to reach for a legally held shotgun and fatally shot Wright.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QwiCF_0gJ8lZz500
Woman awoke to find a neighbor in her bedroom, standing over her, at her Clearwater home
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QtiKB_0gJ8lZz500
Police are looking into the circumstances surrounding the home invasion

Clearwater police are now investigating the incident but believe it to be a simple case of self-defense.

Clearwater Police Chief Dan Slaughter spoke at a news conference on Wednesday to explain how the woman had recently moved into her home, although it remains unclear exactly how well the couple knew one another.

Slaughter said the victim had injuries that were consistent with a struggle.

Wright did not have a criminal history and the motive for him entering the woman's home and how he did still remains murky.

Police are trying to understand what kind of relationship the pair may have had and what their encounters had been like in the days leading up to the break-in.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RZOGF_0gJ8lZz500
Clearwater Police Chief Dan Slaughter spoke at a news conference to explain how the woman had recently moved into her home
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I9AtF_0gJ8lZz500
Chief Slaughter said it was unclear how well the pair knew one another

Police believe there may have been an encounter between the pair ahead of the shooting.

Chief Slaughter was asked how the woman was doing since the incident.

'Good people don't want to have to do this kind of thing to protect themselves so she's upset,' Slaughter said.

Another neighbor, Mary Daddario, told ABC Action News that her sympathies lay with the woman that had to pull the trigger.

'It is scary and I've talked to the rest of my neighbors and now they're uncomfortable just to know that somebody would come in your house like that,'Daddario said.

'That's something that you can't over because that's a shock. It's an invasion you're going to not ever feel comfortable anymore and I'm sure she's going to go through some sort of mental thing in her mind because of what happened. That's going to play over and over in her mind,' she added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z3tqd_0gJ8lZz500
Another neighbor, Mary Daddario, told ABC Action News that her sympathies lay with the woman that had to pull the trigger in order to defend herself
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xab7v_0gJ8lZz500
Part of the woman's home is pictured together with a boarded up window

Comments / 121

Willis Rice
2d ago

By reading the headline it would be safe to assume the neighbor was dead before she shot him. I believe that they meant to say she shot the neighbor dead instead of she shot the dead neighbor.

Reply(19)
96
medicineislife
2d ago

I’m not sure why they felt it was necessary to post a picture of the home ! This is scary and a terrible story and fortunately she fought back and won!

Reply
67
gary dumoulin
1d ago

I hope the police had enough sense to not charge her with anything. She has had enough trauma with being assaulted and having to shoot someone without having to face a trial.

Reply(2)
19
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Click10.com

Police: Florida woman caught on camera loading gun in ER

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. – Officers in Bradenton arrested a woman at a hospital after they say she was caught on camera loading a gun. Blake Hospital employees told police they saw Jamekyra Ulisa Levertt Chapman, 37, loading the gun in the emergency room on Wednesday morning on the surveillance cameras.
BRADENTON, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clearwater, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Clearwater, FL
NBC News

Two men die while cave diving in Florida

Two cave divers died in a possible drowning in Florida on Wednesday, authorities said. Sheriff’s deputies were called about 12:20 p.m. to what was described as Buford Springs Cave in a wildlife park after teenagers there saw one of the divers floating face-down, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Wright
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Over And Over#Police#Violent Crime#Abc Action News
WMAZ

Person in Florida airlifted to hospital after being 'crushed' by hundreds of pounds of glass

EAST LAKE, Fla. — A person was seriously injured by a pallet of commercial glass Thursday afternoon in Pinellas County, East Lake Fire Rescue said. Around 2:33 p.m., emergency crews were dispatched to Keystone Road between East Lake Road and US-19 in East Lake where firefighters said a person was "crushed" by hundreds of pounds of glass. First responders extricated the individual and airlifted the person to a hospital.
EAST LAKE, FL
blackchronicle.com

Man, 84, shot outside St. Petersburg convenience store

SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. — An 84-year-old man was shot outside a St. Petersburg convenience store early Saturday morning. According to St. Petersburg Police, the aged man was sitting in his automotive within the car parking zone of MLK Food Store, positioned at 1500 Dr. M.L.Ok. Street South, when he was shot.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
blackchronicle.com

Woman dead after shooting in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — One girl died on the hospital after she was shot early Sunday morning. St. Petersburg Police stated they’re looking for a suspect after a girl arrived at St Anthony’s hospital with gunshot wounds at 1:30 a.m. Tytaquish Pearson 25, was. then transported to...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
10NEWS

Man injured in early morning shooting in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A man was hospitalized after getting shot early Wednesday morning at a Clearwater home. Now, police are asking for help in their search for the shooter. It happened at 4 a.m. on Turner Street between S M.L.K. Jr. Avenue and S Prospect Avenue, according to the Clearwater Police Department.
CLEARWATER, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Mail

Florida man, 51, is arrested after he unwittingly gave cops surveillance footage that showed him dragging the body of a woman through his home before dumping her in a ditch

A Florida man has been arrested after he unwittingly gave cops evidence showing him dragging a missing mother-of-two's body through his house. William Redden, 51, was charged with abuse of a corpse after sharing with police footage of him pulling Stephanie Lynn Shenefield, 38, towards a 12ft ditch. Shenefield had...
PALMETTO, FL
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

433K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy