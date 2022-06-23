ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Nikki Fried: Office of Agricultural Law Enforcement, Office of Inspector General Earn Reaccreditation

By Kevin Derby
FloridaDaily
FloridaDaily
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FIW91_0gJ8lGSW00

At the end of last week, state Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried announced the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ (FDACS) Office of Agricultural Law Enforcement (OALE) and Office of Inspector General (OIG) both passed their reaccreditation assessments by the Commission for Florida Law Enforcement Accreditation (CFA).

Additionally, FDACS OALE earned Excelsior Status, the highest form of recognition for those agencies demonstrating a commitment by attaining five consecutive re-accreditation assessments without incident.

“I am proud of the continued work of our ag law enforcement officers who daily strive to protect Florida consumers and our agriculture industry from theft, threats, and other crimes. Designation as an Excelsior Agency is a testament to their high level of service and demonstrates a long-term commitment to law enforcement standards,” said Fried.

In 1993, Florida Statute 943.125 directed the Florida Sheriffs’ Association and the Florida Police Chiefs’ Association to create a voluntary law enforcement accreditation program. Through a grassroots effort by the Chiefs and Sheriffs, law enforcement standards were developed and accepted by the Florida law enforcement community and the Commission for Florida Law Enforcement Accreditation, Inc. was formed. CFA is recognized as the premier state law enforcement accreditation program in the United States. In 2007, The CFA expanded the program to include standards and a process specifically to accredit inspectors general offices. The CFA is comprised of four Chiefs, four Sheriffs and one representative from the State Law Enforcement Chiefs Association, the Association of Counties, The League of Cities, Florida Supreme Court, and the Chief Inspector General Office. The Commission meets three times a year to oversee the accreditation program and to officially accredit agencies that have passed the rigorous review process. For more information on Law Enforcement or Inspectors General Accreditation, please go to the website at: www.flaccreditation.org.

CFA conducts re-accreditation assessments every three years to verify agencies are compliant with the vigorous standards of accreditation. The process includes an assessment of written policies and protocols, in-person interviews, and a physical inspection of facilities. Accreditation demonstrates a commitment to the highest standards of law enforcement and professionalism, including a focus on greater cooperation between citizens and law enforcement. Excelsior status is awarded to any office that successfully maintains accreditation across five inspections without condition. FDACS OALE was first accredited in 2007, followed by the OIG in 2010, making the office eligible for Excelsior status in 2025.

FDACS Office of Agricultural Law Enforcement (OALE) enforces laws governing businesses regulated by FDACS, protecting consumers from unfair and deceptive trade practices, protect Florida’s agriculture industry from theft and other crimes, and safeguard the wholesomeness of food and other consumer products. FDACS OALE operates 23 agricultural inspection stations on 19 highways going into and out of Florida. Officers conduct vehicle inspections 24 hours a day, 365 days a year to ensure the safety of Florida’s food supply. Officers are on the lookout for unsafe or unwholesome food that could make people sick, and plant and animal pests and diseases that could harm the state’s $100 billion agriculture industry. OALE also investigates crimes involving agriculture and those occurring on property owned or operated by FDACS and maintains domestic security, participating in all seven regional Domestic Security Task Forces statewide.

Comments / 1

Related
FloridaDaily

Casey DeSantis Launches Effort to Have Veterans, Retired Law Enforcement Officers Work for DCF

This week, First Lady Casey DeSantis announced the launch of the “Continue the Mission” initiative, which will recruit veterans, military spouses and former law enforcement officers to be child protective investigators and Department of Children and Families (DCF) case managers, as well as mentors to children in need, new case managers and child protective investigators.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

FL governor vetoes alimony overhaul, marking its third failure in a decade of ‘reform’ efforts

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday vetoed an alimony overhaul bill that was sponsored by the state chairman of his political party and opposed by the National Organization for Women, the Family Law Section of the Florida Bar, and other critics. It was the third strike in a decade for groups of ex-spouses seeking to […] The post FL governor vetoes alimony overhaul, marking its third failure in a decade of ‘reform’ efforts appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Alabama Now

Alabama judge who called Governor Ivey ‘Gov. MeMaw’ and cussed in court booted from bench by state agency

An Alabama judge who belittled the governor over her age and gender and repeatedly cursed in court was removed from duty and could be ousted from office, records show. Mobile County Circuit Judge James T. Patterson was suspended after the Judicial Inquiry Commission, which investigates complaints against judges, accused him of violating judicial ethics with a string of remarks about Republican Gov. Kay Ivey and repeated profanity in court.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
spacecoastdaily.com

Floridians’ Tax Dollars Prohibited from Going to Corporations That Facilitate Transport of Illegal Aliens into Florida

TALLAHASSEE, FLORIDA – Governor Ron DeSantis signed Senate Bill 1808, which prohibits governmental entities, including state agencies and local governments, from contracting with common carriers who knowingly transport illegal aliens into Florida. Today, Governor DeSantis has directed the Department of Management Services (DMS) to immediately enter into rulemaking to...
FLORIDA STATE
orlandoweekly.com

Florida businesses sue state over anti-CRT 'Stop WOKE Act'

As a federal judge considers whether to block a new state law that Gov. Ron DeSantis dubbed the “Stop WOKE Act,” businesses filed a second challenge Wednesday alleging that the law violates First Amendment rights. The law, passed during this year’s legislative session, restricts the way certain race-related...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoes local business ‘protection’ bill

'The better approach is to enact targeted preemption legislation when local governments act in a way that frustrates state policy and/or undermines the rights of Floridians.'. Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoed SB 620 on Friday, a top priority of Senate President Wilton Simpson which sought to punish local governments for passing laws detrimental to local businesses.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Law Enforcement Officers#Florida Supreme Court#Commission#Fdacs#Excelsior Status#Florida Statute 943 125#The Chiefs And Sheriffs#Cfa
CBS News

Andrew Gillum, former Tallahassee mayor and Democratic nominee for Florida governor indicted on federal charges of wire fraud, false statements to FBI

Washington – Former Tallahassee mayor and 2018 Democratic nominee for Florida Governor Andrew Gillum was indicted on 21 counts, including conspiracy, wire fraud and making false statements to investigators. According to the federal indictment unsealed Wednesday in the Northern District of Florida, Gillum and his associate-turned-co-defendant, communications executive Sharon...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
click orlando

Florida moves forward with eliminating transgender treatment from Medicaid

ORLANDO, Fla. – In the past week, the DeSantis administration took another step forward with its proposal to eliminate Medicaid coverage for transgender treatments. Both national and state LGBTQ+ advocacy groups have pledged to fight against the proposal. [TRENDING: Police: Teens broke into $8M Florida mansion, held boxing matches...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

One of Florida’s biggest unions backs Charlie Crist for Governor

The endorsement for the former Republican Governor exhibits his mainstream Democratic bona fides in the coming election. One of the state’s largest unions weighed in on the heavily contested Democratic Primary and in what they called a “landslide” vote Friday, decided Charlie Crist is the best candidate to beat Gov. Ron DeSantis.
FLORIDA STATE
floridianpress.com

DeSantis Responds to Gillum's Indictment and Arrest

FORT LAUDERDALE-- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis responded to former Florida gubernatorial nominee Andrew Gillum's recent arrest on federal charges stemming during a press conference at Broward Health Medical Center. Gillum and Florida House District 8 candidate Sharon Lettman-Hicks (D) were indicted on 20 federal counts of wire fraud and conspiracy...
FLORIDA STATE
FloridaDaily

Ashley Moody Calls on Drivers to be Careful on Florida’s Roadways

This week, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody urged drivers to be careful on the roadways this summer. Every year between Memorial Day and Labor Day is considered the 100 Deadliest Days for teen drivers. According to AAA, “there is a sharp increase in automobile fatalities involving teen drivers” during this timeframe. On average, more than 7 people lose their life each day during the summer in a crash involving a young driver.
FLORIDA STATE
FloridaDaily

Mitch McConnell, Rick Scott Clash on Gun Legislation

While U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., is part of U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s, R-Ky., leadership team, they are on different sides of an agreement backed by Democrats and some Republicans on guns. The proposal, which was hammered out by U.S. Sens. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., and John Cornyn,...
FLORIDA STATE
FloridaDaily

FloridaDaily

Jacksonville, FL
9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Florida Daily covers politics and business across the state. With a team of journalists, writers and editors with experience on TV, radio, newspapers and online media, Florida Daily offers news, insights and analysis as we cover the most important issues in the state.

 https://www.floridadaily.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy