Happy Friday! The best day of the week is here and you've arrived, so now let's talk about some baseball. Thursday's action was on the lighter side and it was led by a few standout pitching performances that we're going to dive a bit deeper into below. Ok, just kidding Yankees fans. I'm not going to ignore your theatrical victory. The Yankees rallied back from down three runs in the ninth inning to win 7-6 with an Aaron Hicks three-run homer followed by a walk-off homer by this year's runaway MVP favorite Aaron Judge. The Yankees are entering a different stratosphere right now, winners of eight of their past 10 and 52 of their 70 total games.

MLB ・ 19 HOURS AGO