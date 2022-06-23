ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearney, NE

‘I landed my dream job’: UNK graduates design luxury homes for famous clients

By Tyler Ellyson
unk.edu
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBIG SKY, Mont. – The employees at Alder & Tweed Design Co. aren’t allowed to publicly discuss their clients. So, Emily Bridge and Katie Ward have to be careful when talking about their jobs. They won’t name-drop, but a quick Google search gives you a good idea...

unknews.unk.edu

wordpress.com

Antioch School, Pauline, NE

Antioch School is a one-room red brick rural schoolhouse, constructed in 1902 and located on an Adams County hillside five miles southeast of the town of Pauline, NE, in Section 25, Little Blue Township. The one story vernacular building has a hipped roof with wooden shingles. The central doorway is located in a brick vestibule which has a tower topped with distinctive pyramidal roof. Storage sheds are symmetrical located on each side of the vestibule and are later additions (1930s). Three windows, evenly spaced ten feet apart, are located on both the north and south walls. A brick chimney is located on the north side of the building. The classroom area measures 22 feet in width and 33 feet in length. Original beaded wainscoting is intact on all interior walls.
KSNB Local4

Integrated health option now available for families in Hastings

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Integrated Pediatrics opened its doors in October of 2021, but on Thursday night they invited the public into their offices to look around. The medical office is doing something interesting by taking physicians from different disciplines and putting them under one roof. This way, families can see a doctor for their physical needs, and a psychologist for their mental ones in the same building.
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

Kearney nurse gets prison for smuggling drugs in dirty laundry

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A nurse working at the Grand Island Veteran’s Home was caught using laundry carts to smuggle drugs to the Nebraska State Penitentiary. The U.S. Attorney’s office said Friday that Jane Valenzuela, 53, Kearney, was sentenced to one year and one day in federal prison for Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine, Marijuana and K2.
KEARNEY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Police looking for fugitive last seen in northwest Kearney

KEARNEY, NE — Kearney Police are trying to find a wanted man who they say ran from officers late Thursday morning. Police say 43-year-old Shaun Goin is wanted for failing to appear in court several times on a felony forgery charge. Officers attempted to detain him in the 2100 block of West 39th St. around 11:30 but he escaped. Police used drones, a K-9 unit and got help from the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office but couldn’t find him.
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Here’s what you need to know about Tri-Cities fireworks

GRAND ISLAND, HASTINGS, KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The Fourth of July is getting closer and closer. Here’s what you need to know about fireworks rules in the Tri-Cities. Vendors in Grand Island, Hastings and Kearney will be allowed to sell fireworks from June 28 through July 4. There are some variations about local times and places:
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Grand Island school board candidate drops out

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - One of the candidates for a seat on the Grand Island School Board has dropped out. Hall County Election Commissioner Tracy Overstreet reported Wednesday that Ward B candidate Carol Schooley filed a declination of nomination, which means that she will no longer be on the ballot for that seat.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Grand Island woman arrested on gun-related charges

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island woman is facing felony gun-related charges in Hall County. Vanessa Leon, 33, is charged with two counts of possession of a stolen firearm. Leon was arrested at her home on Tuesday. According to the arrest affidavit, Leon purchased and sold two firearms...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Vehicle thefts reported in Grand Island

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A string of vehicle thefts continue in Grand Island. Grand Island Police received three reports of stolen cars over the weekend. Then as of Tuesday morning, GIPD has taken five more reports of missing vehicles. Captain Jim Duering said initially they didn’t believe the thefts...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
klkntv.com

Van full of kids rolls on I-80 after getting cut off, authorities say

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A van carrying eight kids was cut off while driving down Interstate 80 in Hall County on Wednesday, leading to a crash, authorities say. Wood River Fire & Rescue says two adults were also in the van, which lost control and rolled. According to the...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
foxnebraska.com

Two arrested after refusing to come out of trailer, K-9 brought in

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Two men were arrested Tuesday morning after they refused to come out from underneath a trailer in Grand Island, leading a K-9 to be called in. Alejandro Loforte Escalona, 23, homeless, was arrested for obstructing a peace officer and resisting arrest, as well as for six active warrants.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
York News-Times

Woman sentenced to federal prison after arrest in Hamilton County

HAMILTON COUNTY -- Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell has announced that Carmen Vazques, 19, of San Diego, California, has been sentenced to 42 months in prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine by United States District Judge John M. Gerrard. Following her release from prison, Vazques will serve three years on supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.
HAMILTON COUNTY, NE
Sand Hills Express

Two Broken Bow Men Sentenced in District Court

BROKEN BOW – The Custer County District Court handed down sentences to two Broken Bow residents on Thursday, June 23. Kenneth Loucks, 44, appeared in court for allegedly violating probation. Loucks admitted to the probation violation. Judge Noakes sentenced him to 90 days in jail with credit for 8 days served, following the proposed plea agreement. He will report to jail Friday, July 1 at 9 a.m.
BROKEN BOW, NE

