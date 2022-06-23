ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Boise artist painting scenes of old horse stalls at Les Bois Park

Idaho's Newschannel 7
Idaho's Newschannel 7
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BOISE, Idaho — You cannot stop time or progress. Both have done their best to remove the remnants of our past across the Treasure Valley. Old buildings, specifically, are reminders of what we used to be. One Boise artists has taken it upon himself to capture those things in color and...

www.ktvb.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
104.3 WOW Country

You Won’t Believe What is Hiding in the Master Closet of This Extraordinary $5.5 Million Boise Home

No doubt this home is an absolute stunner. From the layout to the finishes to the decks to the resort like pool to the unbelievable views of Boise. As I was scrolling through the striking photos of the home the master closet shocked me the most. I have scrolled through a lot of multi million dollar homes in the area and have never seen anything like it. Check out the extraordinary home and see what is hiding in the master closet.
BOISE, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boise, ID
Entertainment
State
Idaho State
Boise, ID
Pets & Animals
Boise, ID
Lifestyle
Local
Idaho Lifestyle
Local
Idaho Pets & Animals
Local
Idaho Entertainment
City
Boise, ID
MIX 106

Our Favorite Totally-Idaho Words & Phrases

CRICK || Prove us wrong: a crick is a running body of water that's shallower and calmer than a creak. COYOTE || Oh, you mean, "KAI-OAT?" We don't pronounce the hard E. POP || This one soothes my eight-year transplant soul. As a Chicago native, it feels like I'm hanging with my siblings on the Southside whenever an Idahoan offers me a pop or asks me if I want a pop.
BOISE, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horse#Downtown Boise#The Horses#Barns#Painting
98.3 The Snake

Idaho Home to the Best Ran City in the United States, But it Isn’t Boise

Living in a city has many pros but also cons. There are more people, more traffic, and often things are more expensive. There are also pros to being closer to hospitals, and groceries, there is more to do than in small towns or the country, and there are more job opportunities. Some cities are just too big while others don't seem to have enough. Most people have a certain city that is their favorite. Some prefer Los Angeles for its weather or New York for all of its shows, or maybe Las Vegas for the nightlife and gambling is more your style. They are all run differently, but which city in the United States is run the best?
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

How to Ride the Ridiculously Fun Giant Slides at JUMP in Downtown Boise

Trying to explain Jack's Urban Meeting Place, better known as JUMP, to someone who doesn't live in Boise is one of the toughest challenges you'll ever face. It defines itself as a not-for-profit, interactive creative center and community gathering place in the heart of downtown Boise. That answer is rarely good enough for someone as they stand outside in awe of this truly one-of-a-kind architectural marvel. The follow-up questions just flow.
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

This Idaho Town Named One of the Most Romantic in the Country

Idaho natives will apricate this town getting a chance to shine. First since we are talking about romance check out some of the top date ideas in Idaho. You've landed a date...so, where do you go? Not the movies, you don't have a chance to talk. You don't want to Netflix and Chill, you're trying to get serious with them. So, here are five fantastic first date ideas in Boise, Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

‘We love you Monkey’: Community honors missing Fruitland boy for his sixth birthday

FRUITLAND, Idaho — Blue balloons were sent off into the sky in Kiwianis Park in Payette Friday to celebrate and honor missing Fruitland boy Michael Vaughan's sixth birthday. “I hope he sees them," said Brandi Neal, Michael’s mother. She added blue was his favorite color and she made sure to get biodegradable balloons because he "loved the environment."
FRUITLAND, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Paintings
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Independence Day 2022 celebrations in, near southwestern Idaho

BOISE, Idaho — The day commemorating independence for the United States of America "ought to be solemnized with pomp and parade, with shows, games, sports, guns, bells, bonfires and illuminations from one end of this continent to the other from this time forward forever more," future President John Adams wrote to his wife, Abigail, in 1776.
BOISE, ID
hotelnewsresource.com

Hilton Garden Inn Boise Downtown Sold

Noble Investment Group today announced the acquisition of the Hilton Garden Inn Boise | Downtown, capping more than $1.0 billion of investment activity over the past year. Boise is the Pacific Northwest's third most populous region behind Seattle and Portland, known for its combination of urban lifestyle and outdoor adventure. The city is rapidly growing due to its affordability and quality of life, ranking No. 1 on Indeed's list of cities with the fastest job growth and among Forbes list of Fastest-Growing City in America. The city is home to three Fortune 500 companies, Albertsons, Inc., Boise Cascade, and Micron Technology Inc., as well as numerous corporate headquarters, including the Simplot World Headquarters, one block from the hotel.
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho’s Oldest Restaurant is Not in Boise

If you're looking for something to do this summer while discovering a hidden gem of Idaho, then it's time to drive to Coeur d'Alene. There's a restaurant that serves barbecue but is the oldest in the state. The Snake Pit has served great food and a unique indoor atmosphere for over 130 years.
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho's Newschannel 7

Boise, ID
14K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Boise local news

 https://www.ktvb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy