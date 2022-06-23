She And Her Boyfriend Paid To Go On A Cruise Together, But Her Parents Are Refusing To Let Them Share The Same Room

A 20-year-old girl says that her mom and dad have forever been strict regarding her and her sisters too.

Their safeguarding nature extends into everything she does, and even though she's pretty much an adult, they refuse to see things that way.

Her parents still refuse to let her go to the mall, park, or gym alone, they refuse to let her drive her car after sunset, they refuse to let her move somewhere else unless she gets married, and they refuse to let her go to her boyfriend's home if his family isn't present.

"It's always been frustrating to me but every time I have brought up my opinions on anything I get shut down and told I am an ungrateful brat and they always say how they wish they had better children, they should adopt, or they should've had boys," she explained.

"Sometimes they say all 3. On top of this, they always believe they can make better decisions for us than we can for ourselves which is why most of my life has been a series of decisions controlled by them."

Her boyfriend is not a fan of how her parents treat her, which brings us to the current situation she's facing with her family.

In a couple of weeks, she's leaving for a cruise that her parents organized to celebrate the 4th of July.

Her parents invited everyone in their family to come along, under one condition: every single person had to foot the bill for themselves in order to join them on the cruise.

She's been in a relationship with her boyfriend for 2 years, and their dream has been to take a cruise together.

She figured it would be a great idea to go on her family's cruise trip with her boyfriend, and she fully expected her and her boyfriend to share a room on the trip.

"It is a 5-day cruise and we were going to do our own booking but my parents told us to book it through them so that we can save money," she said.

"We ended up not saving any money since they didn't have a deal for us so we spent over $1,100."

"We have been saving up to move out so this was something that hurt our pockets but we both thought it was worth it because we wanted to enjoy our time together."

Well, as she was asking her mom for the booking information so she could add an internet package to her reservation, she was shocked to learn that she is sharing a room with her mom, and her boyfriend is sharing a room with her dad.

She confronted her mom, who maintained that they didn't find it acceptable for her and her boyfriend to share a room, so they made new accommodations for them without saying anything to her or her boyfriend.

She firmly believes that her parents planned this all along so she and her boyfriend would not be able to do things on vacation how they wanted to.

"I feel like they took advantage of us booking through them to have control over us," she continued.

"I also feel betrayed as they went behind our backs to change the rooms without telling us. We are both adults and this was very disrespectful in my opinion."

Her boyfriend wants to back out of the trip, even though they will lose basically all the money they put down for the cruise.

She attempted to get her older sisters to intervene, though they think she doesn't get a say in the room situation because she needs to get with their mom and dad's program.

She's left wondering if she and her boyfriend should cancel their cruise knowing they won't get their money back.

Do you think there's any way she can convince her parents to let her share a room with her boyfriend, or should she just not go on the trip?

