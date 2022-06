SAN ANTONIO - A long chase that started in Zavala County about 50 miles away, ended all the way in Uvalde according to investigators. The man was going at least 115 miles per hour. He was arrested outside the Uvalde County Courthouse. He was suspected of drinking, and there were supposedly multiple open containers in the car. He was taken to the ground and tased.

ZAVALA COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO