Giannis Antetokounmpo may be one of the most famous, well-known, basketball players on the planet. But he isn't the only Antetokounmpo that's played in the NBA. The son of Nigerian immigrants born in Greece, Antetokounmpo's story is well known by now — starting with selling bootleg CDs on the streets of Athens to now having a Disney film about the family.

NBA ・ 22 HOURS AGO