Buffalo, NY

Extremism in WNY: Local politicians have ties to far-right groups

By WBFO-FM 88.7
wbfo.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor's note: This is the third in a four-part series. Western New York native Michael Caputo has worked at all levels of politics. . He was a Russian presidential advisor in the 1990s, managed Carl Paladino’s run for New York governor in 2010, and served a tumultuous five months as the chief...

www.wbfo.org

Comments / 3

 

News Channel 34

N.Y.’s old conceal carry law overturned

ALBANY, NY – Today, the US Supreme Court ruling that New York’s century law old conceal carry that requires New Yorkers to have proper cause to get a license, violates the U.S. Constitution. NewsChannel 34’sJamie DeLine has the reaction to this decision tonight. In the Supreme Court decision, the highest court in the land now […]
ALBANY, NY
WIVB

“We are disgusted”: Oxford Pennant gives employees paid day off, donates $1K to Planned Parenthood

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo business said it’s disgusted with the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and gave their employees a paid day off. Pennant manufacturer, Oxford Pennant, took to Twitter Friday afternoon with a simple message, “We are disgusted. Oxford Pennant is closed.” The tweet was signed by co-founders Brett Mikoll and Dave Horesh.
BUFFALO, NY
CBS New York

SCOTUS ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade could impact N.Y. governor's race

NEW YORK -- The Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade could have implications in the New York governor's race.Gov. Kathy Hochul is trying to energize her voters and call attention to the ruling that could hurt the winner of the Republican primary, CBS2's Marcia Kramer reported Friday. Never let a good crisis go unexploited. It's one of the first rules of politics. Expect Hochul to mention the ruling early and often leading into the November election. The Republican nominee will probably try to change the subject. Web Extra: N.Y. Gov. Democratic Primary Debate | Republican Primary Debate"So we go forth, discouraged by the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

Supreme Court cites Buffalo mass shooting in decision striking down New York's gun law

In a long-awaited decision, the Supreme Court on Thursday struck down New York state's restrictions against the concealed carry of firearms in public in a 6-3 vote. The majority opinion, written by Clarence Thomas, finds that a New York gun law that lays down a spate of requirements for residents to publicly carry guns with them is in violation of the Constitution's Fourteenth Amendment, which says citizens have a right to equal protection under the laws. The majority ruled that New York's law was unconstitutionally "preventing law-abiding citizens with ordinary self-defense needs from exercising their Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms in public for self-defense." To acquire a license to carry, New Yorkers must have no criminal record, be over the age of 21, have "good moral character," and have "proper cause" for obtaining a gun, according to The Washington Post.
PUBLIC SAFETY
96.1 The Eagle

What is the Dirtiest Sounding Town Name in New York State?

Every state has its strange and even lewd-sounding town names, but what are some of the stranger names out there? Do you ever laugh to yourself when coming across the town of Coxsackie, New York? FanMaps posted a map of the United States on their Instagram page detailing the lewdest sounding towns state by state.
POLITICS
96.1 The Breeze

Man Loses COVID Mandate Lawsuit in Western New York

A Niagara Falls man did not like the COVID-19 vaccination and testing rules his employer enacted, and the consequences he faced if he did not follow those same rules. That man, identified as 55-year-old Julian A. Urban, was released from his job as a computer technical support specialist at Erie 1 BOCES in West Seneca. Urban refused to submit to any vaccines or testing. Since the New York State Health Department requested all school staff to either be vaccinated or submit to routine testing, he was let go from his position.
YourErie

NY residents react to Supreme Court decision on concealed firearms

The U.S. Supreme Court struck down New York’s century-old restriction on concealed firearms. The majority of justices sided with gun rights advocates that the state’s “proper cause” requirement to obtain a concealed carry license violates the constitution. The New York State Rifle and Pistol Association, and two individual gun owners, are challenging the century-old New […]
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
cnyhomepage.com

US Supreme Court upends NY gun law

WASHINGTON, DC (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – In a wide-ranging ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court, the court decided that a New York State law that has been in effect for over a century is unconstitutional. That law said that someone applying for a pistol permit needed to show cause why they should be able to carry their gun outside the home or beyond any other restrictions placed upon their license. The court vote was 6 to 3 ruling, following political ideological lines.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WIVB

Forest Lawn Cemetery president placed on administrative leave

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Joe Dispenza, president of Buffalo’s Forest Lawn Cemetery, is now on paid administrative leave. A cemetery spokesperson confirmed to News 4 that outside counsel has been hired to “ascertain facts about his [Dispenza’s] personnel management as Forest Lawn’s president.”. An interim...
NBC26

How the Buffalo shooting brought 'supermarket redlining' to light

It’s been a little over a month since a mass shooting in Buffalo, New York, where a gunman killed 10 and injured three in a racist attack on a grocery store. Since then, the Department of Justice has charged the suspect with multiple hate crimes and weapons charges. The...
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

