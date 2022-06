FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A change of military aircraft is one step closer to reality at the 122nd Fighter Wing of the Fort Wayne Air National Guard. The change will be from A-10’s to F-16’s. Its all part of the National Defense Authorization Act which is being led by the Armed Services Committee who are in the process of their once a year meeting to discuss the various issues effecting the nation’s military forces.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO