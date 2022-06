MALDEN, Mass. — A former Malden firefighter pleaded guilty to dealing pills, including inside his Malden Fire Department station, for several years. Joshua Eisnor, 43, of North Reading, pleaded guilty in federal court in Boston Thursday to one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances. He was charged with the crime on May 26 and is scheduled for sentencing on Oct. 11.

MALDEN, MA ・ 18 HOURS AGO