The Washington County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) is investigating after a man was found dead. Undersheriff Jon Copeland says deputies were on normal patrol in the area of West 300 Road and North 4020 Road to the northeast of Copan when they came across an unoccupied vehicle. Copeland says the deputies checked the area and found a deceased white male believed to be out of Tulsa. He says the vehicle belonged to the individual that was discovered.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO