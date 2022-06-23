Mariners release former All-Star reliever Sergio Romo

On Wednesday, the Seattle Mariners released former All-Star relief pitcher Sergio Romo. Designated for assignment earlier this week, Romo went unclaimed off waivers, receiving his unconditional release.

Romo, 39, signed with the Mariners as a free agent in March but struggled through 17 appearances this season.

In 14.1 innings pitched, Romo posted a robust 8.16 ERA, allowing 13 earned runs and six home runs.

A 15-year veteran, this might be the end of the line for the former 28th-round pick. Romo has played for the San Francisco Giants, Los Angles Dodgers, Tampa Bay Rays, Miami Marlins, Minnesota Twins, Oakland Athletics and Mariners.

The Giants selected Romo with pick No. 852 in the 2005 MLB draft. In nine seasons with the Giants, Romo was a part of three World Series Champions while being voted to his first and only All-Star team in 2013.

Among active players, Romo ranks second in games played (815) and 11th in saves (137).

Romo has a career 42-35 record with a 3.20 ERA.