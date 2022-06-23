ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Mariners release former All-Star reliever Sergio Romo

By Mike Santa Barbara
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19IdQH_0gJ8hZ7v00

On Wednesday, the Seattle Mariners released former All-Star relief pitcher Sergio Romo. Designated for assignment earlier this week, Romo went unclaimed off waivers, receiving his unconditional release.

Romo, 39, signed with the Mariners as a free agent in March but struggled through 17 appearances this season.

In 14.1 innings pitched, Romo posted a robust 8.16 ERA, allowing 13 earned runs and six home runs.

A 15-year veteran, this might be the end of the line for the former 28th-round pick. Romo has played for the San Francisco Giants, Los Angles Dodgers, Tampa Bay Rays, Miami Marlins, Minnesota Twins, Oakland Athletics and Mariners.

The Giants selected Romo with pick No. 852 in the 2005 MLB draft. In nine seasons with the Giants, Romo was a part of three World Series Champions while being voted to his first and only All-Star team in 2013.

Among active players, Romo ranks second in games played (815) and 11th in saves (137).

Romo has a career 42-35 record with a 3.20 ERA.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Blue Jays hitting coach gets ejected while exchanging lineup cards

The Toronto Blue Jays were not happy with the strike zone during Tuesday’s game against the Chicago White Sox. They were so mad, in fact, that the beef carried over to Wednesday. Blue Jays hitting coach Guillermo Martinez was tasked with exchanging lineup cards before Wednesday’s game in Chicago....
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Dansby Swanson is quite literally the hottest player in baseball

The Braves are winners of 16 of their last 19 games, including a 14-game win streak. Coming off a season that ended with hoisting the Commissioner’s Trophy up, Atlanta started the year off sluggish. Almost every player had early-season struggles, then injuries hit — Eddie Rosario and Tyler Matzek being the most notable. However, the entire roster has turned it around, and nobody is a better example of that than Dansby Swanson.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
City
Home, WA
Yardbarker

Mariners C Tom Murphy to Undergo Season-Ending Shoulder Surgery

SEATTLE — Tom Murphy is done for the season, Mariners manager Scott Servais announced on Thursday. The veteran catcher is set to undergo shoulder surgery. Placed on the 10-day injured list with a dislocated left shoulder on May 7, Murphy attempted to work his way back over the past few weeks. He began to take swings in the batting cage and even caught a bullpen session less than two weeks removed from his injury, leading the club to hope he would be able to return during its road trip to Boston from May 19-22.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Trevor Lawrence hits back at media outlet over signing bonus claim

While the value of numerous cryptocurrencies have indeed plummeted in recent weeks and months, Big Tennessee was mistaken about one pretty important detail. Big Tennessee confused Lawrence’s signing bonus with the Jacksonville Jaguars with a signing bonus the quarterack received as part of a cryptocurrency endorsement deal. Lawrence was...
NFL
Yardbarker

"Joel Embiid A Great Pick For Sixers But We Will Regret Passing On Doug McDermott For Years", Freezing Cold Takes Didn't Forget About Ed Rendell Draft Prediction

Draft night can be a magical one for many teams around the NBA, but for others, it could be the beginning of something terrible. We've seen these cases since always, with teams like the Portland Trail Blazers passing up on Michael Jordan in 1984, or our favorite victim, the Sacramento King picking Marvin Bagley III instead of Luka Doncic in 2018.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sergio Romo
numberfire.com

Cristian Pache batting ninth for Oakland on Thursday

Oakland Athletics outfielder Cristian Pache is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Pache will start in center field on Thursday and bat ninth versus left-hander Robbie Ray and the Mariners. Stephen Vogt returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Pache for 5.9 FanDuel points on...
OAKLAND, CA
Yardbarker

One player the Yankees need to move at the trade deadline

The New York Yankees are coming off an incredible 9th inning comeback win over the Houston Astros on Thursday night, resulting in their 52nd win of the season. However, with the trade deadline quickly approaching, the Yankees have a few moves they can make to improve the roster. Right off the bat, outfielder Joey Gallo must be replaced. Even Aaron Hicks is turning things around, launching a clutch three-run blast to draw the Yankees and Astros even in the bottom of the 9th. This month, Hicks is hitting .300 with a 39% on-base rate, two homers, and 11 RBIs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Miami Marlins#Rhp#The San Francisco Giants#Los Angles Dodgers#Oakland Athletics
Yardbarker

Did Avalanche have too many men on ice for winning goal in Game 4?

The Colorado Avalanche picked up a huge win over the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday, but it did not come without controversy. Nazem Kadri scored the winning goal in overtime to give his team a 3-2 victory and huge 3-1 lead in the series. But the Lightning do not think the goal should have counted.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Had A Hilarious Response On Who Is The GOAT: Michael Jordan, LeBron James Or Kareem Abdul-Jabbar?

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is one of the greatest players the game has ever seen and there is a case to be made, that he is the greatest. Kareem was a force in the league during the 1970s and well into the 1980s, during which he won 6 NBA championships to go with a record 6 MVP awards. He also remains the all-time leading scorer in NBA history with 38,387 points and he is also a record 19-time All-Star.
NBA
Yardbarker

Betting the NL Cy Young: Keen in on three guys

Just like the American League Cy Young, the National League Cy Young is totally up for grabs. Granted, it's not even July yet, but three candidates are worth putting money on. And coincidentally, all three play in the same division — the NL West. 1) Joe Musgrove (+380) Let's...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
MLB Teams
Minnesota Twins
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

The Seahawks Are Tanking Their Season For No Reason

Seattle Seahawks fans have seen a year they would much rather forget. The 2022 NFL offseason started with their team trading away Russell Wilson, the beloved quarterback of the team. After taking the team to two Super Bowls, and winning one, the Seahawks parted ways with him in favor of...
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

34K+
Followers
37K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy