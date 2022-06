Skagit County Public Health will begin offering Moderna vaccine for children 6 months through 5 years at its downtown Mount Vernon clinic starting Thursday, June 23. Over the weekend, the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices and the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup completed their reviews and concluded that the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines are safe and effective for children as young as 6 months old. This comes following the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)’s authorized emergency use of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine to include use in children 6 months of age and older last week.

SKAGIT COUNTY, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO