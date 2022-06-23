ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surfside, FL

‘We’re all in it together’: Rabbi offers support after Surfside building collapse

Click10.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSURFSIDE, Fla. – Rabbi Yossi Harlig’s work continues a year after the collapse of the Champlain Towers South in Surfside. Harlig, of the Chabad Center of Kendall & Pinecrest, is one of the 10 chaplains who serve with the Miami-Dade Police Department. “Everyone is dealing with it...

www.local10.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Click10.com

Surfside: Private memorial marks moment when condo collapsed

SURFSIDE, Fla. – Loved ones gathered for a touching tribute overnight returning to the site of the Surfside condo collapse at the exact hour their lives were forever changed. They streamed in quietly, emotionally, and lovingly. They clutched flowers and photos. They gathered at the site where the lives...
SURFSIDE, FL
Click10.com

Surfside memorials: Mourners release lanterns in honor of 98 lost

SURFSIDE, Fla. – Friday evening, an intimate gathering on the beach, near the collapse site in Surfside was organized by Michael Noriega, whose grandmother died last year. Hilda Noriega, 92, was remembered as someone who lived with great passion. Several dozen prayed and released lanterns into the sky to honor her and the other 97 others who perished.
SURFSIDE, FL
Click10.com

Surfside building collapse: Man uses grandmother’s values to deal with grief

SURFSIDE, Fla. – Michael Noriega said he is still grappling with grief. Hilda Noriega, who left Cuba in 1960, had two children, and he is one of her three grandchildren. The 92-year-old matriarch had lived at Champlain Towers South in Surfside for two decades. He remembers drinking Cuban coffee with her on the balcony and their talks.
SURFSIDE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
Surfside, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Surfside, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rabbi
Click10.com

Man shot in northwest Miami-Dade; protective dog delays first responders, police say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A protective dog delayed first responders’ efforts to help a shooting victim in northwest Miami-Dade County Thursday afternoon, police said. Detective Chris Thomas, a Miami-Dade police spokesperson, said at 1:53 p.m., units responded to a report of a gunshot victim in the 4200 block of NW 23rd Avenue, which is just north of the Airport Expressway.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

"Active Threat" drill at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport

FORT LAUDERDALE - An overnight "active threat" drill at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport involved four different scenarios, complete with the help of over 500 volunteers and first responders. "There are several different segments, which is not only going to test the Sheriff's office in our capabilities and our response elements, but the communication aspects of coordinating all of the different aspects from Homeland Security, BCAD, and the memberships that are all really responsible for safeguarding this facility," said Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony. First responders and law enforcement officers had to navigate through a simulated car bomb situation, N active shooter situation, a family reunification site, and a law enforcement command center. "Most of the time when you have a drill this large, with this many agencies, over 30 agencies, that are responding to this drill you need to have a good coordination communication and collaboration. That's going to be one of the biggest things that you take away, so each drill that we do we do that again better and better," said Michael Nonnemacher, the airport's Chief Operating Officer.  
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

City of Doral honors Surfside condo collapse victim with street renaming

DORAL, Fla. – A special honor was given Wednesday for one of the victims of the Surfside condo collapse, almost one year to the day since the tower fell. “She wouldn’t think this was reality. She wouldn’t think her name is as big as it is now -- how many lives she was able to impact without her even being here,” the victim’s brother, Martin Langesfeld, said.
DORAL, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Click10.com

2 men accused of shooting at couple in Miami after making ‘dirty’ remarks to victim’s wife

MIAMI – Two men are facing charges in connection with a shooting that occurred outside a restaurant in Miami, authorities confirmed. According to one of the suspect’s arrest reports, a couple was outside a restaurant at 3201 Seventh Ave. on May 6 when the two suspects, Orlando Eloy Figueredo, 33, and Oscar Armando Zelaya, 32, who were in a blue Dodge pickup truck began speaking “in a dirty manner” to the wife.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

South Florida nonprofit could close up shop as it desperately seeks new location

MIAMI – A longtime South Florida nonprofit is asking for help as it runs out of time to find a new home. The Make A Wish Veterans organization, which they say serves 100 to 150 veterans a week, has less than a week before they have to close up shop, its director said. The building they operate out of in Miami has been sold and they must leave.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

It’s a test, it’s only a test at FLL as they conduct active shooter training

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – On Jan. 6, 2017, Esteban Santiago flew from Anchorage, Alaska, where he was living, to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. He had a handgun checked in his luggage and followed the TSA’s protocols for checking the gun. He then retrieved his bag, took out the gun, loaded it in a bathroom, and opened fire in the baggage claim area of Terminal 2.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy