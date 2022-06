A new WinCo location in Centralia is one step closer to arrival thanks to funding secured in the last legislative session. In 2019, the Port of Centralia announced it had secured the placement of a WinCo store at its proposed Centralia Station project near Mellen Street. Between now and then, the port earned $1.7 million from the state for extension of Yew Street as a piece of the station infrastructure.

CENTRALIA, WA ・ 4 DAYS AGO