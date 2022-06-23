ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leadwood, MO

Harlod Glenwood Roux – Service 6/25/22

mymoinfo.com
 2 days ago

Harold Glenwood Roux of Leadwood died Tuesday at the age of...

www.mymoinfo.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mymoinfo.com

Dorothy Moranville (Fowler) – Service 6/28/22 At 11 A.M.

Dorothy Moranville (Fowler) of Farmington died Tuesday at the age of 101. The funeral service is Tuesday morning at 11 at Memorial United Methodist Church in Farmington. Interment will follow at St. Francois Memorial Park in Bonne Terre. Visitation for Dorothy Moranville is Monday evening from 4 until 8 at...
FARMINGTON, MO
mymoinfo.com

Glen Lee Hill — Service 6/27/22 Noon

Glen Lee Hill of Festus passed away Wednesday (6/22), he was 78 years old. Visitation for Glen Hill will be Monday (6/27) morning from 10 until the time of funeral services at Noon at First United Methodist Church of Festus/Crystal City. Burial in Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens in Crystal City. Arrangements are under the direction of the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus.
FESTUS, MO
mymoinfo.com

Nicholas J. Follis – Services 6/25/22 At 6 P.M.

Nicholas J. Follis of Fredericktown died Monday at the age of 55. Services will be held Saturday evening at 6 o’clock in the Follis & Sons Funeral Home Chapel in Fredericktown. Visitation for Nicholas Follis is Saturday afternoon from 4 until 6 in the Follis & Sons Funeral Home...
FREDERICKTOWN, MO
mymoinfo.com

Rosemary “Rosie” Brock – Service 06/25/22 at 11 a.m.

Rosemary “Rosie” Brock of Farmington died Wednesday at the age of 82. The funeral service will be Saturday morning at 11 at the C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home Taylor Chapel in Farmington. Burial will be at the Parkview Cemetery. Visitation for Rosie Brock is Saturday morning from...
FARMINGTON, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glenwood, MO
Missouri State
Missouri Obituaries
City
Leadwood, MO
City
Park Hills, MO
mymoinfo.com

Marcus Lorenzo James — Service 6/25/22 Noon

Marcus Lorenzo James of Festus passed away on June 15th, he was 22 years old. The visitation for Marcus James will be Saturday (6/25) morning from 10 until the time of the funeral service at Noon at the Mahn Twin City Chapel in Festus.
FESTUS, MO
mymoinfo.com

Lloyd Holland – Service 6/23/22 2 p.m.

Lloyd Holland of Farmington died Sunday at the age of 83. A graveside service will be held on Thursday afternoon at 2 o’clock at the Copenhagen Cemetery. Arrangements are through Cozean Funeral Home in Farmington.
FARMINGTON, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baptist#Funeral Service#First Baptist Church
mymoinfo.com

Lisa Marie Zettler — Service 6/24/22 11 A.M.

Lisa Marie Zettler of Richwoods passed away Sunday (6/19), at the age of 42. The funeral service will be Friday (6/24) morning at 11 at the Dietrich-Mothershead Funeral Home in DeSoto. Burial in St. Peter & Paul Cemetery in St. Louis. Visitation for Lisa Zettler will be Thursday (6/23) evening...
RICHWOODS, MO
mymoinfo.com

Brian Todd “Bruno” Hill — Service 6/25/22 10 A.M.

Brian Todd “Bruno” Hill of Festus, passed away Monday (6/20), he was 46 years old. The funeral service will be Saturday (6/25) morning at 10 at the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus. Burial in Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens in Crystal City. The visitation for Brian “Bruno” Hill will...
FESTUS, MO
mymoinfo.com

St. Joe Picnic This Weekend In Farmington

(Farmington) The annual St. Joseph Parish Picnic takes place this weekend in Farmington. Mark Halter is one of the organizers of the event. He says all the fun kicks off Saturday night right after their 5 o’clock mass. Rob Grindell says the fun will pick back up Sunday morning.
FARMINGTON, MO
mymoinfo.com

Thursday Legion Preview

CHAFFEE AT PERRYVILLE 133 (DH) – 6:15 PM. STEELVILLE, Ill. AT MINERAL AREA POST 416 AT WILSON ROZIER – 7 PM.
PERRYVILLE, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
kfmo.com

Ste. Genevieve Pick Up Wreck

(Ste. Genevieve County, MO) A 17 year old male from Farmington is recovering from moderate injuries after he was hurt in a pick up accident in Ste. Genevieve County Tuesday night at 8:25. According to Highway Patrol reports the 17 year old male was a passenger in the truck driven by 18 year old Elijah E. Wann, also from Farmington. The truck was headed west on Saline Creek Road, east of Cave Road, when it ran off the left side of the road. Wann overcorrected and the pick up returned to the road, then rolled over. The 17 year old was flown to SSM Health St. Louis University at St. Louis. Wann was not injured.
STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, MO
mymoinfo.com

A School Resource Officer Will Be Assigned to Every School in Park Hills

(Park Hills) When school starts back up in August, the Park Hills Police Department will have an officer protecting students in every school campus in town. City Administrator Mark McFarland says he began thinking about the safety of local students after one of our country’s latest tragic school shootings took place.
PARK HILLS, MO
mymoinfo.com

Twin City Firecracker Extravaganza likely the biggest ever

(Festus, Crystal City) The 33rd annual Twin City Firecracker Extravaganza will be held this weekend at Crites Memorial Park in Festus. The festivities begin Friday evening starting at 5 with the carnival starting up. Festus Parks Superintendent Josh Whaley says Friday’s entertainment, the Jonathan Braddy Band should bring in a good crowd to kick things off.
FESTUS, MO
mymoinfo.com

Ann Maloney running for State Representative in District 114

(Jefferson County) Several months ago, Governor Mike Parson appointed 114th State Representative Becky Ruth as the Child Advocate for the state of Missouri. That appointment left the House seat vacant during the 2022 legislative session. There are two Republicans and one Democrat running for that open seat. One of those republicans is Ann Maloney of Barnhart. Maloney talks about what she’s been doing for the past several years.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
mymoinfo.com

MAC Youth Soccer Camp Starts Monday

(Park Hills) There’s still time to register for the youth soccer camp at Mineral Area College in Park Hills starting Monday morning. Dan Martin is the head coach for the MAC men’s and women’s teams. He says the camp will take place on the brand new turf field on campus.
PARK HILLS, MO
mymoinfo.com

St. Pius X High School Fireworks Extravaganza coming up

(Festus/Crystal City) The St. Pius X High School Firework Extravaganza is coming up on Thursday, June 30th. St. Pius President Jim Lehn says the gates open at 6:30 with the fireworks show beginning around 9:15 that evening. Again, the St. Pius X High School Firework Extravaganza will be held on...
FESTUS, MO
5 On Your Side

Woman charged with evidence tampering in disappearance of Ste. Genevieve Co. woman

STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, Mo. — A woman was charged with a crime Wednesday in connection with the disappearance of a Ste. Genevieve County woman last month. Teresa Baumgartner was charged with tampering with physical evidence in a felony investigation in connection with the death of 20-year-old Jessi Wilfong. Wilfong was reported missing on May 25 and her body was found buried inside a barn structure on June 18.
STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy