Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement on Instagram yesterday, which makes it his second announcement. He first retired in 2018 due to injuries but Tom Brady convinced him for one last ride. He is the postseason touchdown leader by a tight end (15) and third most in history behind Antonio Gates and Tony Gonzalez. Colin Cowherd reacts to Gronk's retirement and explains what this shows about Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO