This Pediatric Nurse Was Left Gravely Injured While Hiking To Celebrate Finishing Up Finals

On May 22nd, 2022, a Las Vegas resident and NICU nurse, Michelle Irish, was severely injured while hiking through Red Rock Canyon as a massive rock gave out from underneath her.

That day, Michelle was out celebrating the end of her finals by taking a hike. In a blink of an eye, she fractured bones in all limbs, including her scapula and a few ribs.

In addition, Michelle currently has a collapsed lung, internal bleeding, permanent damage to her dominant hand, and dozens of other injuries.

Michelle works full-time taking care of critically ill and premature babies in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit while attending pre-med school and studying for MCAT.

Michelle is an animal lover who also enjoys reading comics and watching anime with her friends.

As a native of the Las Vegas valley, Michelle also contributes to her community with her partner David Thomas.

David left a beautiful quote about his partner on the GoFundMe page that friends of Michelle created.

"Michelle is one of the most selfless people I have ever met," Michelle's partner David wrote.

GoFundMe; pictured above is Michelle

"Beloved by her friends and family, she has been a healthcare worker in Nevada for over a decade. Aside from her experience caring for sick and premature babies and time spent in hospice care, Michelle has worked hard to apply to medical school this cycle and will eventually become an MD."

"For someone like Michelle, it is much easier to administer care than it is to be a patient."

Family and friends have gathered together to help raise money for Michelle's medical expenses and the family's missing portion of income.

Michelle has a very long road of recovery ahead of her, but on June 14th, the fundraiser organizers shared an update.

Michelle is slowly improving, which allows her to leave the hospital and continue on the next step in recovery, moving into an interim in-patient rehabilitation facility.

While she continues on her road to recovery, Michelle's family and friends have expressed extreme gratitude to those who were able to donate and share their post.

If you are someone who is interested in learning more about Michelle's story, click here.

