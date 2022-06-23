ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clovis, CA

Kids Camp aimed to bring the community together wraps up in Clovis

By Ishshah Padilla
 2 days ago
CLOVIS, Calif. (Fox26) — The Clovis Police Department has wrapped up its 2022 Cops & Kids Sports Camp. Police officers were able to...

