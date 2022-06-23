Kids Camp aimed to bring the community together wraps up in Clovis

FRESNO, Calif. — If you were awake in the early morning hours Wednesday, you might have captured a glimpse of bright flashes dancing across the sky in the Central Valley. According to the National Weather Service Forecast Office in Hanford (NWS), a rare summer storm event was producing lightning, rain, 30 MPH wind and even hail in some parts of the south Valley, particularly in Tulare and Kern Counties. The lightning could be seen in Fresno and Madera.

