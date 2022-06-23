ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

2 juveniles arrested in Glendale for allegedly shooting at police officers

By KTAR.COM
KTAR.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX — Two juveniles were arrested Monday in Glendale for allegedly shooting at police officers who were investigating a nearby burglary call, authorities said. The boys, ages 14 and 13, are facing...

ktar.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox10phoenix.com

Man accused of shooting, killing Glendale food delivery driver

GLENDALE, Ariz. - Police say they have arrested a man who shot and killed a woman who was sitting inside her vehicle on the side of the road in Glendale. The incident happened just before 7:30 p.m. on June 11 near 59th Avenue and Bell Road. Officers initially responded to the scene for reports of a car that had driven off the road and into a landscaping area. When they got there, police found a woman inside the car who "was in distress and non-responsive."
GLENDALE, AZ
KTAR.com

Man arrested after police find his photo on slain Glendale woman’s cellphone

PHOENIX – Police have made an arrest in the fatal shooting of a Glendale woman who photographed the suspect before her death, authorities said Friday. Rusty French, 62, was booked Thursday on one count of second-degree murder in the death of 60-year-old Pamela Rae Martinez, the Glendale Police Department said in a press release.
GLENDALE, AZ
thebharatexpressnews.com

13- and 14-year-olds in Arizona wanted to ‘murder a police officer’

Two teenagers from Glendale, Arizona are charged with opening fire on police officers in an unprovoked attack. Glendale authorities said Wednesday the two boys, ages 13 and 14, were arrested on multiple charges including aggravated assault, unlawfully discharging a firearm and attempted murder. Officers were investigating a robbery on Monday...
GLENDALE, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glendale, AZ
City
Phoenix, AZ
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
Glendale, AZ
Crime & Safety
onscene.tv

Car Thieves Arrested After Pursuit | Phoenix

06.22.2022 | 12:30 AM | PHOENIX – Phoenix Police responded to reports of 3 vehicles stolen from Courtesy Chevrolet near 13th Street and Camelback Road shortly after midnight. A short time later an officer in the area noticed a pickup truck matching the description of one of the stolen vehicles travelling at a high rate of speed. The officer attempted to stop the vehicle and the suspect failed. The Phoenix Police Air Unit quickly acquired the vehicle and began tracking it from above. Ground units pulled back and followed at a safe distance, initiating a tactical surveillance operation. The suspect fled southbound towards i-10 then westbound before entering a neighboring near 39th Avenue and McDowell Road. The truck was abandoned near 39th Drive and Lynnwood Street. 2 suspects fled westbound on foot, jumping through various residential properties. Ground units quickly moved in and took both suspects into custody. Officers cleared the stolen vehicle and transported back to the Courtesy Chevrolet dealership. The 2 other stolen vehicles have yet to be recovered. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix police officer fills up woman’s car with gas

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Phoenix police officer helped a woman who apparently ran out of gas by filing up her tank, and we think that’s something good. Viewer Heidi Newland wrote to Arizona’s Family to share the photos she took of an officer assisting the woman earlier this week. It happened at the corner of Dunlap and 19th Avenue in the south Phoenix area. The officer got a canister of gas for the stranded woman and filled up her tank.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Juveniles#Murder#Violent Crime
ABC 15 News

Tolleson police officer pinned by suspect in stolen vehicle

TOLLESON, AZ — The Tolleson Police Department says an officer was injured after being pinned by a suspect in a stolen vehicle near 91st Avenue and Van Buren Street Thursday afternoon. Authorities say officers located the stolen vehicle at a Circle K and when officers tried to stop the...
TOLLESON, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Man shot, killed on I-10 bridge in central Phoenix

PHOENIX - Phoenix police are investigating after a man was reportedly shot and killed on a footbridge over Interstate 10 in central Phoenix early Thursday morning. The shooting was reported at 3:30 a.m. on June 23 near 11th Avenue and Moreland Street. Witnesses discovered that a man had been shot...
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
AZFamily

Driver in stolen car hits Tolleson Police vehicle, injuring officer

TOLLESON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A Tolleson Police officer is in the hospital after a police vehicle was hit by a driver in a stolen car on Thursday afternoon. According to police, officers found the stolen car at a Circle K at 91st Avenue and Van Buren just after 4 p.m. Officers tried to stop the suspect, but the suspect got into the car and tried to get away. The driver then rammed a police vehicle, pinning an officer in the door frame of the police vehicle, according to a statement from the department. The officer was taken to the hospital with an injured leg and ankle and is in stable condition.
TOLLESON, AZ
scottsdale.org

Scottsdale lawyer wins $11.75M from county

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s office has agreed to pay $11.75 million to a former inmate at the county jail for deliberately failing to protect him and ignoring his medical needs after he was assaulted by another inmate so badly he did not wake from a coma for two more than months.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
ABC 15 News

Man shot, vehicle stolen during altercation in Mesa, police say

MESA, AZ — Mesa police say one person has been taken into custody after a shooting and vehicle theft Tuesday night. Officers were initially called to a Starbucks location near Signal Butte and Warner roads around 10 p.m. for reports of a physical fight. When they arrived, they found...
MESA, AZ
L.A. Weekly

2 Hospitalized after Wrong-Way Collision on Interstate 10 [Phoenix, AZ]

PHOENIX, AZ (June 24, 2022) – At least two people sustained injuries after a wrong-way collision on Interstate 10, Monday morning. The crash happened the morning of June 13th, in the area of Interstate 10 and Loop 202. Emergency crews responded to the scene shortly after. For reasons unknown,...
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy