ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawkins County, TN

TWRA: Man killed in Hawkins County boating accident

By Slater Teague, Van Jones
WJHL
WJHL
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eWZHh_0gJ8ehm800

CHURCH HILL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities are investigating a man’s death Wednesday evening near a Hawkins County boat ramp.

According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, a man was found dead next to a single-passenger boat next to the Christians Bend Boat Ramp.

Bruton Smith, founder of Speedway Motorsports, dies at 95

The TWRA said the man was found lying face down in the water about 200 yards upstream from an unoccupied aluminum boat from which officials believe he fell. The boat did not appear to have been involved in a collision and the victim was not wearing a life jacket.

While the identity of the boater has not been released, officials say he was 51 years old and from Kingsport.

A TWRA agent at the scene said the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation, and officials say the body is being sent for autopsy.

This is a developing story. Look for updates on WJHL.com.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

Related
radio7media.com

Rogersville Fire Department Weekend Runs

MEMBERSOF THE ROGERSVILLE FIRE DEPARTMENT WERE BUSY THIS WEEKEND. ON SATURDAY CREWS RESPONDED TO JOE WHEELER MARINA SHORTLY AFTER 8 AM TO A REPORT OF A VEHICLE THAT STRUCK A BUILDING. ON SUNDAY, CREWS RESPONDED TO A COMMERCIAL STRUCTURE FIRE JUST BEFORE 6 AM. THE FIRE WAS IN A KITCHEN AND QUICKLY CONTAINED AND EXTINGUISHED WITHIN FIVE MINUTES OF ARRIVAL.
ROGERSVILLE, TN
WJHL

TWRA removes 2-year-old black bear from VA campus

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — East Tennessee State University (ETSU) on Monday morning issued an alert that warned students, faculty and staff that a bear had been spotted nearby at the main campus of the VA hospital and cemetery. The VA Police called the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA), which tranquilized the 2-year-old, 125-pound bear […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Sports
County
Hawkins County, TN
City
Kingsport, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Hawkins County, TN
Accidents
Hawkins County, TN
Crime & Safety
City
Church Hill, TN
Local
Tennessee Accidents
WJHL

Former East TN court worker accused of stealing $620K

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — An investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office determined that a woman who worked as a bookkeeper at the Claiborne County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office stole at least $618,404. Investigators identified the woman as Lesley Chumley, who was indicted in June on one count of theft over $250,000, one count of […]
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Washington Co. homeowner detains burglar: reports

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — An Elizabethton man is behind bars after a homeowner detained him during a burglary incident, according to a report from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO). Police responded to the 150 block of Frog Level Road Sunday in reference to a burglary. When deputies arrived, they found that the homeowner […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Vanderbilt professor killed in helicopter crash in West Virginia

Power restored in Claiborne Co. after tree breaks 3 utility poles. Powell Valley Electric Cooperative crews restored power for nearly 100 Claiborne County residents after a fallen tree broke multiple utility poles. Flight cancellations nearly take away a chance of a lifetime for Cocke Co choir. Updated: 2 hours ago.
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boating#Accident#Twra#Speedway Motorsports#Nexstar Media Inc
WJHL

Bristol Tennessee Police Department to host Camp Challenge

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Bristol Tennessee Police Department (BTPD) announced it is sponsoring a week-long camp for elementary and middle school students. “Camp Challenge has become a favorite event in our community each summer because it creates the opportunity for kids and police officers to come together in a fun environment,” said Lt. Greg […]
BRISTOL, TN
wvlt.tv

Three people transported to hospital following crash

DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Crews with the Dandridge Fire Department responded to a car accident that sent three passengers to the hospital on Saturday at the 424 mile-marker on I-40 West, according to a Facebook post. When DFD officials arrived, they found one car with three passengers flipped over and...
DANDRIDGE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Accidents
WJHL

Hawkins Co. Rescue Squad helps dog out of 30-foot sinkhole

HANCOCK COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Hawkins County Rescue Squad announced that the Multi-Jurisdictional Rope Rescue Team helped free a dog from a 30-foot sinkhole Saturday afternoon. According to a release from the agency, a dog fell into the sinkhole on Horton Ford Road in Hancock County, and responders arrived at the scene at 2 […]
HANCOCK COUNTY, TN
elizabethton.com

Johnson City Police Beats

At 10:20 p.m. officers of the Johnson City Police Department were dispatched to the area of 503 W. Main St., involving a suspicious male in a stolen vehicle that was reported earlier that evening. Officers attempted to stop the stolen vehicle and the driver refused to stop. The vehicle was eventually stopped after the operator continued down the dead end road of Garden Drive. The driver was identified as Hector Flores. Flores was arrested and transported to the Washington County Detention Center where he was charged with theft of motor vehicle and felony evading arrest. He was awaiting a court appearance in Washington County Sessions Court on Monday, June 27, at 1:30 p.m. with a total bond of $8,000.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

SWVA trio pleads guilty to fentanyl distribution that led to ODs

(WJHL) – A trio from Wise County pleaded guilty to distributing pills containing fentanyl linked to teenage overdoses in the area, according to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office. Paul Perkins, Austin Lane and Cheyenne Carico pleaded guilty to one count of conspiring to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 40 […]
WISE COUNTY, VA
993thex.com

Speed, Felony Evading Police Land Two In Jail

Johnson City Police were busy over the weekend arresting two individuals in separate incidents involving speed and evading arrest. Sunday night, Isaiah M. Martin of Johnson City was arrested for going 98 miles per hour in a 60 mph zone and then refusing to stop for police on Interstate 26, but was apprehended a short time later. Meanwhile, Robert F. Carnella of Johnson City was arrested for speeding and evading police after eventually being stopped on West State of Franklin Road, near Walnut Street. Both Martin and Carnella are scheduled for court appearances Monday.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

I-81 crash in Washington Co., VA causes delays

Update: As of 1:20 p.m., VDOT’s 511 system listed the scene as cleared. WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A vehicle crash on Interstate 81 caused lane closures and delays Sunday, traffic officials said. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation’s (VDOT) 511 traffic information system, a crash at Mile Marker 33.6 closed the northbound right […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA
WJHL

TWRA IDs Kingsport man who died in boating accident

SURGOINSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency (TWRA) on Thursday identified a Kingsport man who died in a boating incident on the Holston River Wednesday. A release stated that Dennis Wayne Jenkins, 51, was found dead face-down in the Holston River following the boating accident. He was reportedly not wearing a lifejacket. Investigators […]
KINGSPORT, TN
wvlt.tv

TDOC: Two fugitives escape, still at large

The system will cost the county approximately $7,800 a year, which will be funded by taxpayers. WonderWorks in Pigeon Forge helps kids learn during summer months. WonderWorks offers a variety of fun, engaging activities that will keep kids learning all summer long. Knoxville historically black college seeks accreditation. Updated: 5...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WJHL

WJHL

29K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy