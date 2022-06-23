TWRA: Man killed in Hawkins County boating accident

CHURCH HILL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities are investigating a man’s death Wednesday evening near a Hawkins County boat ramp.

According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, a man was found dead next to a single-passenger boat next to the Christians Bend Boat Ramp.

The TWRA said the man was found lying face down in the water about 200 yards upstream from an unoccupied aluminum boat from which officials believe he fell. The boat did not appear to have been involved in a collision and the victim was not wearing a life jacket.

While the identity of the boater has not been released, officials say he was 51 years old and from Kingsport.

A TWRA agent at the scene said the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation, and officials say the body is being sent for autopsy.

This is a developing story. Look for updates on WJHL.com.

