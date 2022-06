Malik Benson announced on Twitter Wednesday he has set his commitment date for July 5. Benson attends Hutchinson Community College in Kansas, and he is one of the top JUCO wide receiver prospects in the country. The Hutchinson product is expected to choose between Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Oregon and Tennessee. Each school is listed in Benson’s top five, and each school hosted him for an official visit.

