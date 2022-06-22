TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The ruling from the Supreme Court Friday will no doubt have an impact on Planned Parenthood here in Idaho. The organization has already closed down its Boise clinic, but in a press conference Friday, officials from the organization say the closing of the Boise clinic had nothing to do with the anticipation of the decision from the court.
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Department of Fish and Game announced on Wednesday the remainder of the Lower Salmon River will close on June 26 for Chinook fishing. The river from the Hammer Creek boat ramp upstream to the uppermost boat ramp at Vinegar Creek will be...
St. Luke’s says it may take about a week or two until they are ready to push out vaccinations. The annual Magic Valley Refugee Day will be held on Friday. Idaho families not changing travel plans despite high gas prices. Updated: 21 hours ago. The price of gas is...
SPIRIT LAKE, Idaho (KXLY) – A family in Idaho is stressed out after a roofing company, sent to the wrong address, accidentally removed their house’s roof. Jessica Hotvedt said her daughter came home June 1 to find that their roof was gone. The home now has damage inside...
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Attorney General’s Office announced a million-dollar settlement with cruise company Carnival Cruise over a 2019 data breach. The settlement totals $1.25 million. The breach involved the leaking of personal information of approximately 180,000 Carnival employees and customers nationwide. Idaho will receive $13,088...
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Various leaders from both sides of the political aisle are reacting to the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. The Court made the decision early Friday morning to leave the question of whether to allow abortions to the states. Governor Brad Little...
Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The United States Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade Friday morning, leaving states with the power to make their own laws regarding the legality of abortion. Multiple laws were passed over the last two years regarding abortion in Idaho, including a fetal heartbeat bill in 2021,...
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — One pediatric psychiatrist at St. Luke’s is stressing the importance of building healthy relationships between children, and that is the topic of this week’s Fit and Well Idaho report. Paula Griffith says it is easy for siblings to feel the need to...
WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho GOP Senator Mike Crapo issued a statement late Thursday night regarding the Senate passage of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act. In a statement, he said:. “We need to address the driving factors behind heinous acts of gun violence, which often come down to...
Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — people across the United States are bracing for the announcement from the U.S. Supreme Court on whether or not it will strike down Roe V. Wade….possibly as soon as tomorrow. However, some people here in Idaho are showing some mixed reactions to the country’s highest court potentially striking down the decision that protects women’s choice to have an abortion.
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho Republican Attorney General candidate Raul Labrador is celebrating the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to strike down Roe v. Wade. “Today is a momentous day in the history of our republic and the life of our constitution. The Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v Mississippi ameliorates a deep wrong and will save the lives of millions of unborn Americans.
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - Officials in Tennessee say a black bear died after getting stuck in a hot car this week. According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, the car’s owner got in a different vehicle around 10 a.m. When they returned at 6:45 p.m., they found the bear dead in the car.
BURLEY, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho woman has been sentenced to up to 12 years in prison for attempted murder after prosecutors said she put a plastic bag over her husband’s head while he slept. Fifth District Judge Michael Tribe said Mildred Nineth Rivero would be eligible for...
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Gray News) – A dog in Florida is living up to the adage of being her owner’s best friend. Leonard Linton says he’s now a millionaire because of his pregnant dachshund named Ivy. According to the Florida Lottery, Linton took a different and quicker route...
LEWISTON, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho State Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man last seen more than four years ago. They say Michael Murphy was last seen in March 2018. Murphy last lived in the Lewiston/Clarkston area. He is described as a Native...
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA/Gray News) – A newborn in Texas was safely surrendered to a fire department Wednesday afternoon under the state’s Safe Haven law. The Amarillo Fire Department said firefighters were handed a healthy baby who is 6 to 8 weeks old. According to the fire department, the...
CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - A highway patrol trooper in Tennessee has a new best friend. The Tennessee Highway Patrol reports that one of its troopers has adopted a dog after finding the animal alone on the side of the road. The agency said it was first alerted about the...
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s highest court has overturned the murder and child cruelty convictions against a man whose toddler son died after he left him in a hot car for hours. The Georgia Supreme Court opinion released Wednesday says the jury saw evidence that was “extremely and unfairly...
