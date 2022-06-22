ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Idaho families not changing travel plans despite high gas prices

By Eric Brill
 2 days ago

The price of gas is soaring here in Idaho. At $5.20 a...

kmvt

Planned Parenthood expected to keep Twin Falls location open amid SCOTUS decision

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The ruling from the Supreme Court Friday will no doubt have an impact on Planned Parenthood here in Idaho. The organization has already closed down its Boise clinic, but in a press conference Friday, officials from the organization say the closing of the Boise clinic had nothing to do with the anticipation of the decision from the court.
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

Remainder of Lower Salmon River set to close this Sunday

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Department of Fish and Game announced on Wednesday the remainder of the Lower Salmon River will close on June 26 for Chinook fishing. The river from the Hammer Creek boat ramp upstream to the uppermost boat ramp at Vinegar Creek will be...
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

Watching Your Wallet: Safeguarding Online Info

St. Luke’s says it may take about a week or two until they are ready to push out vaccinations. The annual Magic Valley Refugee Day will be held on Friday. Idaho families not changing travel plans despite high gas prices. Updated: 21 hours ago. The price of gas is...
PERSONAL FINANCE
kmvt

Thursday evening's online weather update {6/23/2022}

St. Luke’s says it may take about a week or two until they are ready to push out vaccinations. The annual Magic Valley Refugee Day will be held on Friday. Idaho families not changing travel plans despite high gas prices. Updated: Jun. 22, 2022 at 5:58 PM MDT. The...
ENVIRONMENT
Local
Idaho Traffic
State
Idaho State
kmvt

Idaho settles over 2019 Carnival Cruise data breach

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Attorney General’s Office announced a million-dollar settlement with cruise company Carnival Cruise over a 2019 data breach. The settlement totals $1.25 million. The breach involved the leaking of personal information of approximately 180,000 Carnival employees and customers nationwide. Idaho will receive $13,088...
IDAHO STATE
kmvt

Idaho leaders react to Roe v Wade being struck down

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Various leaders from both sides of the political aisle are reacting to the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. The Court made the decision early Friday morning to leave the question of whether to allow abortions to the states. Governor Brad Little...
IDAHO STATE
#Gas Prices
kmvt

Fit and Well Idaho: The relationship between siblings

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — One pediatric psychiatrist at St. Luke’s is stressing the importance of building healthy relationships between children, and that is the topic of this week’s Fit and Well Idaho report. Paula Griffith says it is easy for siblings to feel the need to...
IDAHO STATE
kmvt

Idaho’s Crapo raises alarm over red flag laws

WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho GOP Senator Mike Crapo issued a statement late Thursday night regarding the Senate passage of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act. In a statement, he said:. “We need to address the driving factors behind heinous acts of gun violence, which often come down to...
IDAHO STATE
kmvt

Idahoans react as Supreme Court is poised to strike down Roe v Wade

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — people across the United States are bracing for the announcement from the U.S. Supreme Court on whether or not it will strike down Roe V. Wade….possibly as soon as tomorrow. However, some people here in Idaho are showing some mixed reactions to the country’s highest court potentially striking down the decision that protects women’s choice to have an abortion.
IDAHO STATE
kmvt

Idaho AG nominee celebrates Roe v. Wade being overturned

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho Republican Attorney General candidate Raul Labrador is celebrating the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to strike down Roe v. Wade. “Today is a momentous day in the history of our republic and the life of our constitution. The Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v Mississippi ameliorates a deep wrong and will save the lives of millions of unborn Americans.
IDAHO STATE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Gas Price
kmvt

Idaho woman sentenced for attempted murder of husband

BURLEY, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho woman has been sentenced to up to 12 years in prison for attempted murder after prosecutors said she put a plastic bag over her husband’s head while he slept. Fifth District Judge Michael Tribe said Mildred Nineth Rivero would be eligible for...
BURLEY, ID
kmvt

Man credits pregnant dog for $2M lottery win

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Gray News) – A dog in Florida is living up to the adage of being her owner’s best friend. Leonard Linton says he’s now a millionaire because of his pregnant dachshund named Ivy. According to the Florida Lottery, Linton took a different and quicker route...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
kmvt

ISP asks for the public’s help finding missing Idaho man

LEWISTON, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho State Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man last seen more than four years ago. They say Michael Murphy was last seen in March 2018. Murphy last lived in the Lewiston/Clarkston area. He is described as a Native...
LEWISTON, ID
kmvt

Murder conviction overturned in Georgia hot car death case

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s highest court has overturned the murder and child cruelty convictions against a man whose toddler son died after he left him in a hot car for hours. The Georgia Supreme Court opinion released Wednesday says the jury saw evidence that was “extremely and unfairly...
GEORGIA STATE

