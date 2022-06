KENNEWICK, Wash. - The U.S. Marshals and Kennewick Police Department collaborated to arrest two people wanted for felonies on the afternoon of June 23. The U.S. Marshals Task Force found a 42-year-old wanted man around W 9th Avenue and tried to contact him, but he ran away into an apartment nearby. The man was wanted for a felony assault and for felony escape while under community custody.

KENNEWICK, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO