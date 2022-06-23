MCSO: Man wanted for aggravated assault arrested

COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) – A man wanted on aggravated assault and other charges has been arrested. According to the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office, Derrick Johnson, age 32, was arrested on June 22, 2022.

Officials said Johnson has outstanding warrants for Felony Aggravated Assault and Misdemeanor Obstruction, along with Felony Violation of Probation and Misdemeanor Violation of Probation warrants.

Johnson has been booked into the Muscogee County Jail.

