ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muscogee County, GA

MCSO: Man wanted for aggravated assault arrested

By Jolyn Hannah
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qrwmw_0gJ8dH3Z00

COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) – A man wanted on aggravated assault and other charges has been arrested. According to the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office, Derrick Johnson, age 32, was arrested on June 22, 2022.

Wanted: MCSO searching for woman who failed to register as sex offender

Officials said Johnson has outstanding warrants for Felony Aggravated Assault and Misdemeanor Obstruction, along with Felony Violation of Probation and Misdemeanor Violation of Probation warrants.

Johnson has been booked into the Muscogee County Jail.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

Related
WRBL News 3

Eufaula man arrested on arson charges

EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL) — A Eufaula man was arrested and charged with second-degree arson, according to the Alabama State Fire Marshall’s Office. Joshua Alex Williams, 30, was placed in the Eufaula City Jail. Williams is waiting on his bond hearing. The arrest is due to an incident on June 11, 2022, when there was a […]
EUFAULA, AL
WRBL News 3

Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office arrest multiple gang members for drug trafficking

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office, alongside other agencies, arrested five “validated gang members” for various charges on Thursday, June 23. David Bellamy, Cordarrold McQueen, Marquez Holloway, Brandon Scott, and Travis Smith were arrested on the following charges: Trafficking marijuana Trafficking ecstasy Possession of cocaine with intent to distribute Possession of firearm […]
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA
WRBL News 3

Georgia gang member sentenced to prison for unlawful gun possession

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WRBL) — A Valdosta, Georgia, resident was sentenced to serve 105 months in prison for illegally possessing a gun, according to United States Attorney’s Office for Middle District Georgia. Deontrey Demorria Crumpton, 25, was sentenced on June 21 after previously pleading guilty to his charge of illegally owning a firearm as a convicted […]
VALDOSTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Muscogee County, GA
Muscogee County, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Columbus, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
WRBL News 3

Opelika Police looking for theft suspect, requesting public assistance

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The Opelika Police Department is investigating a Theft of Property, third-degree, and requests public assistance to help identify the suspects. On June 17, at the Salon Centric located at 3768 Pepperell Parkway in Opelika, Alabama, an unidentified male entered the store and stole nearly $840 worth of merchandise. The Opelika Police […]
OPELIKA, AL
WRBL News 3

Valley woman shot in her bedroom, police investigating

VALLEY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Valley Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Friday morning around 6:30 a.m. on East Sears Street in Valley, Alabama. Porcia Monica Calloway, 30, of Valley, Alabama, alerted authorities about being shot multiple times by an unknown individual while she was in bed. Calloway was transported to EAMC-Lanier Emergency […]
VALLEY, AL
WTVM

LaGrange police searching for male suspect in home invasion

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - LaGrange police are searching for a suspect involved in a home invasion on June 18. According to police, the suspect has been identified as Xavier Rodriguez. At around 10:30 p.m., police responded to Lakeview Way regarding a home invasion. Upon arriving at the scene, authorities spoke...
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Lee County Sheriff’s Office looking for theft suspect

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in a recent theft. According to officials, the victim reported that on June 16, 2022 someone broke into her vehicle in the 5000 Block of Summerville Road Phenix City. During the break, the victim’s […]
LEE COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Mcso#Nexstar Media Inc
Atlanta Daily World

LaGrange Police Illegally Arrest Grandmother Over Phone [Video]

LaGrange Police Illegally Arrest Grandmother Over Phone. Police claim they don’t need a warrant to seize property. The City of Lagrange is looking at a potential lawsuit after officers with the LaGrange Police Department arrested local nursing assistant Sharatha Dozier when she exercised Fourth Amendment rights by requesting a warrant before she would turn her mobile phone over to the officers.
LAGRANGE, GA
WRBL News 3

Columbus Police look for hit-and-run suspect

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect involved in a hit-and-run accident. Police say that John Colburn, 32, was involved in the incident on June 2 when he was driving a white van that got into an accident on Bradley Park Drive at JR […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

UPDATE: Shooting near Bernard Drive and Dawson Street

UPDATE 6/24/2022 8:55 p.m.: Columbus Police have confirmed the death of one in this shooting at 430 Bernard Ave. Marcus Price, 45, died from multiple gunshot wounds. Price was pronounced deceased at 7:25 p.m. in Piedmont’s Emergency Room. Price’s body will be sent to the state crime lab. News 3 will continue to monitor this […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Woman injured in early morning shooting in Valley

VALLEY, Ala. (WTVM) - Valley police are investigating a shooting that occurred on June 24 at East Sears Street. According to authorities, at about 6:30 a.m., a woman reported being shot several times while in bed by an unknown suspect. The victim was transported to the emergency room. However, her...
VALLEY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WRBL News 3

LaGrange Police searching for ‘Jewelry Heist’ suspects who stole over $20,000 worth of jewelry

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The LaGrange Police Department is investigating a jewelry heist and is seeking public assistance to help identify the four suspects. On June 18, two unidentified suspects entered The Treasure Box inside the LaGrange Mall and stole over $20,000 worth of jewelry. The suspects stole the merchandise by distracting the store clerks […]
LAGRANGE, GA
WTVM

Funeral arrangements set for Chambers Co. sheriff’s deputy

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Funeral arrangements have been announced for a Chambers County sheriff’s deputy who was killed in a car chase. On June 20, 24-year-old deputy J’Mar Colin Abel was assisting in chasing a suspect from a neighboring county when he lost control of the patrol car. The 2017 Ford Explorer struck a ditch and overturned.
CHAMBERS COUNTY, AL
WRBL News 3

Wanted: Columbus Police searching for these violent offenders

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department has released a list of its most wanted violent offenders in hopes that someone can help police get them off the streets. Police said these individuals should not be approached, and under no circumstances should any attempt to apprehend them. If you see any of the people, […]
COLUMBUS, GA
AL.com

J’Mar Abel: Tribute to Chambers County deputy killed in crash

Chambers County Deputy J’Mar Abel was killed in a line-of-duty vehicle pursuit on Monday. End of Watch: June 20, 2022. He was 24. From AL.com report: Abel was assisting the Roanoke Police Department in a chase just after 3:30 p.m. when he lost control of his patrol vehicle - a 2017 Ford Explorer - on County Road 278 and wrecked. The crash happened about five miles south of Roanoke.
CHAMBERS COUNTY, AL
WTVM

Police investigating shooting on Brown Street in LaGrange

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - Police are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon in LaGrange. According to LaGrange police, on June 21, at approximately 2:45 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 300 Block of Brown Street regarding shots fired. Authorities spoke with the victims, sister and bother, who say...
LAGRANGE, GA
WRBL News 3

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office holds drug take back event

SUMTER COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is holding a drug take back event on Saturday, June 25, 2022. The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Sumter County Primary school on 123 Learning Lane. Officials will be taking unused, unwanted, or expired prescription drugs. Illicit and illegal […]
SUMTER COUNTY, GA
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy