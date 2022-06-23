ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Brothers charged in Philadelphia street shooting that injured 2, prosecutors say

fox29.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHILADELPHIA - Two brothers were charged in a Philadelphia street shooting that prosecutors say erupted between two gunmen who were legally licensed to carry. Zimair Bundy and Hymid Bundy each face several...

www.fox29.com

CBS Philly

Police Identify 2 Men Killed In South Philadelphia Quadruple Shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two people are dead and two others are injured after a shootout in South Philadelphia Thursday night, police said. It happened around 8:30 p.m. on the 1200 block of South Bucknell Street. Police said two 36-year-old men died. Both were shot multiple times. Police identified the victims as Raheem Hargust and Vincent Jackson of Philadelphia. Two other men are in critical condition. Police said a 25-year-old man was shot multiple times in his right leg. A 28-year-old man was shot in the face, neck, and arm. Police said more than 30 shots were fired and say multiple gunmen were involved. Investigators also said at least one of the victims was in possession of a gun. There are no arrests. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
CBS Philly

Judge Lowers Bail For Suspect Charged In Connection To Deadly South Street Mass Shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A judge lowered bail Thursday for one of the men charged in connection with the deadly South Street mass shooting. Prosecutors say 34-year-old Rashaan Vereen started a physical fight that ended in gunfire. Eleven people were injured and three people died, including one of the shooters. On Thursday in court, a judge lowered bail from $350,000 to $100,000. Vereen’s defense attorney successfully argued Thursday that his client’s case should not be consolidated with that of a shooting suspect, Quran Garner. “Mr. Veereen never had a gun or touched a gun. He essentially got into a physical altercation, you know, fists and pushing altercation with another male,” William Davis, Veereen’s attorney, said. “Unfortunately, that male had a gun. Mr. Veereen’s friend also had a gun and it resulted in a shooting where Mr. Veereen’s friend lost his life.” Vereen’s preliminary hearing was rescheduled for August. He faces charges that include criminal attempted murder, conspiracy, aggravated assault and firearms violations.
delawarevalleynews.com

Charges May Be Filed In Crash That Killed Philly Police Officer

The driver of a 2009 BMW could face charges in the future , stemming from a fatal accident late last night, June 23, 2022 . This crash claimed the life of off duty Philadelphia Police Officer Henry Gonski, of the northeast. Police said the BMW with three 0ccupants in it was speeding south on Bustleton Avenue and the officer was driving west on Rennard when the crash happened.
CBS Philly

Driver Arrested In Hit-And-Run That Left 21-Year-Old Dead In Germantown: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police have made an arrest in a hit-and-run that left a 21-year-old person dead in Germantown Monday. Philadelphia police arrested 25-year-old Quadera Parrish on Friday. Police say Parrish turned herself in. She has been charged with homicide by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter and other related charges. Investigators say Dia Lee was hit by a Tesla while crossing Germantown Avenue and Coulter Street just before 7 p.m. on Monday. They say the impact was so strong that Dia was launched nearly 12 feet in the air and hit a traffic light. Dia was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead. After an extensive search, police tracked down the Tesla involved on Sydenham Street Thursday afternoon, but not the driver. A surveillance image released by police shows heavy damage to the right passenger’s side and a cracked windshield from the impact.
fox29.com

Woman charged in Philadelphia hit-and-run that killed 21-year-old woman

PHILADELPHIA - A Philadelphia woman is facing charges in a deadly hit-and-run crash that killed a 21-year-old woman, authorities say. Quadera Parrish, 25, turned herself into police on Friday with her attorney and was charged with several crimes including homicide by vehicle. It's alleged that Parrish was behind the wheel...
fox29.com

Man, 19, shot multiple times in Ogontz, police say

OGONTZ - Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that injured a 19-year-old man. Officials say police responded to the 6100 block of Old York Road Friday afternoon, just before 4:45, on the report of gunfire. Police arrived to find a 19-year-old man shot multiple times. The man was rushed by...
fox29.com

'A real tragedy': Off-duty Philadelphia police officer killed in Somerton crash, authorities say

PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department is grieving the loss of one of their own after an off-duty officer was killed in a crash in Somerton on Thursday. Philadelphia Chief Inspector Scott Small says just before midnight, officers in the 7th District received numerous calls about a crash at the intersection of Bustleton Avenue and Rennard Street.
MyChesCo

Philadelphia Police Investigate Armed Robber of Dollar General

PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Philadelphia Police are investigating an armed robbery of the Dollar General store, located at 1300 W Lehigh Ave, that occurred Tuesday. Authorities state that on June 21, 2022, at 11:44 pm, an unknown black male entered Dollar General located at 1300 W Lehigh Ave and came around the counter with his hand inside a red bag simulating he had a weapon and took approximately $200 from the cash register. The suspect then fled the store in an unknown direction.
fox29.com

2 teens critically injured in Wilmington shooting, police say

WILMINGTON, Del. - Wilmington police are investigating a shooting that critically injured an 18-year-old and a 12-year-old. According to officials, police were called to 24th and Tatnall Streets Friday, around 3:45 in the afternoon, on the report of a shooting. Officers found an 18-year-old male and a 12-year-old male at...
South Philly Review

1 dead in quadruple shooting on Bucknell Street

A quadruple shooting has left at least one person dead after dozens of shots were fired on the 1200 block of S. Bucknell Street on Thursday night, police said. According to police, the shooting occurred at approximately 8:45 p.m. Police said a 36-year-old man was shot 15 times throughout his body and was pronounced dead at 10:11 p.m. while three others suffered gunshot wounds.
CBS Philly

Suspect Arrested After North Philadelphia Shooting Sends 17-Year-Old Boy To Hospital: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 17-year-old boy was shot in North Philadelphia on Wednesday night, police say. The shooting happened on the 2100 block of North 5th Street around 8:30 p.m. Police say the teenager showed up to Temple University Hospital in a private vehicle with gunshot wounds to his back. He was placed in stable condition. An arrest was made, but no weapon was recovered, according to police. The shooting is under investigation. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
