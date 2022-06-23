ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas Motor Speedway owner dies at 95

By Duncan Phenix
 2 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Ollen Bruton Smith (known as Bruton Smith) was one of the true pioneers of NASCAR and the owner of the Las Vegas Motor Speedway passed away Wednesday of natural causes at 95 years old.

Bruton Smith was the founder and executive chairman of Speedway Motorsports and Speedway Children Charities.

Smith built his empire around NASCAR acquiring 11 tracks, and hosting 15 NASCAR cup races including the two races each year at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The Neon Garage at the LVMS was one of Smith’s ideas to improve the track and the fan experience.

“Bruton conceptualized the neon garage he had this idea that fans could look in on on the fans or on the race teams working on the race cars. Similar to the way a surgeon’s class watches an operation and learns from it,” Las Vegas Motor Speedway General Manager Chris Powell told 8 News Now. “That was his dream and we were able to pull that one off here in Las Vegas. And he conceptualized that and he had so many ideas. He was such a visionary that he knew that we needed to have facilities that were on a par with the NFL with Major League Baseball and on down the line.”

Bruton Smith was elected into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2016. Smith had been fighting Hodgkin’s lymphoma for years.

Victim of Las Vegas
2d ago

Danm. He was a great man and you would never think that he was wealthy from the easy way he would talk to you. I didn't know who he was when I met him at the speedway. Just doing my job and the next thing I know,I'm taking to the owner about nothing really important. It wasn't until he walked to his car which he parked by Petty Grandstand that I found out I was talking to the boss. He will be missed. Condolences to his family and friends.

