Santa Cruz, CA

Santa Cruz Sheriff's Office aiding investigation into illegal steel traps, larger rewarded offered

By Felix Cortez
KSBW.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSANTA CRUZ, Calif. — A reward of $1,500 is being offered for information that will lead to the person responsible for setting illegal steel traps in Live Oak. It happened this weekend along Felt and Paget streets where a squirrel was found severely injured in two of the six-inch-long steel...

www.ksbw.com

