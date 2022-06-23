Kris Bryant back home in Vegas: Answers whether city is ready for MLB

As a little girl, soccer star Briana Scurry dreamed of going to the Olympics. When she made the U.S. Women’s National Team alongside greats like Mia Hamm and Brandi Chastain, that dream came true. Scurry, the team’s goalie, helped USWNT win gold at the Atlanta Games, the first time women’s soccer was ever played in the Olympics. Scurry went on to win a second Olympic gold medal in 2004, cementing her status as one of the best players in the history of the sport. She was also the first female goalie inducted into the U.S. Soccer Hall of Fame, and remains the only Black woman.

