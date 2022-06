>State House Speaker Reportedly Received Calls From Trump Attorneys About 2020 Elections. (Lancaster, PA) -- The Committee investigating the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol says Pennsylvania House Speaker Bryan Cutler received multiple calls from Trump lawyers. The House Select Committee played audio samples of voicemails left on Cutler's phone from Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis. The committee says both of those people were pushing false claims about election fraud in service to then-President Donald Trump. The Washington Post says the calls came just a few days before the former president himself reached out to Speaker Cutler.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO