Kansas City, KS

Advocating for violence in a campaign ad might get attention, but will it get votes?

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the 38-second ad, former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens is holding a shotgun as he and film extras enact a raid on a RINO (Republican in name only) home. University of Missouri - Kansas...

Missouri House Mintory Leader and Governor react to Roe decision

As Republican state leaders act to ban abortion in Missouri, Democrats are issuing a sharp rebuke. Missouri House Minority Leader Crystal Quade issued a statement saying the state is now forcing women to remain pregnant, even in cases of rape and incest. She warns that “right-wing extremists” will not stop at abortion and will target contraception, in vitro fertilization and marriage equality.
MISSOURI STATE
BET

Yolanda Flowers Becomes The First Black Woman To Win The Democratic Nomination For Governor In Alabama’s Primary Election

Yolanda Flowers has made history by becoming the first Black woman to win the Democratic nomination for governor in Alabama’s primary election. According to AL.com, Flowers won with over 55% of the vote, beating State Senator Malika Sanders-Fortier, another Black woman candidate. The Democrat who has worked in academia for 20 years and has never held political office. Her platform called for a “reconstruction” of the state, which included increasing the minimum wage to $15 an hour, raising the age for gun purchases in Alabama from 18 years old to 21, and improving access to healthcare in the state.
ALABAMA STATE
Is illegal dumping in Kansas City still an issue?

The illegal dumping of items in Kansas City has been an ongoing problem for years. Recently, officials conducted an audit to see how well the city's done with addressing the issue. Back in the '90s, a city audit found most illegal dumping was of commercial waste. Now, most illegal dumping...
KANSAS CITY, KS
Roe is overturned. Here's what that means for abortion in Kansas

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday, in a decision overturning the nearly 50-year-old case of Roe v. Wade, ruled that it’s up to each state to determine what, if any, restrictions to impose on abortion access. That ruling raises the stakes for an upcoming constitutional amendment vote in Kansas.
KANSAS STATE
Republicans request criminal investigation of governor

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Republican Governors Association has asked a local prosecutor and sheriff to investigate Gov. Laura Kelly, D-Kan., for criminal use of taxpayer resources. Kelly’s campaign spokeswoman said the allegations are part of an ethics complaint that was recently dropped. The RGA delivered a criminal referral to the Shawnee County District Attorney, Michael […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
Missouri Lawmakers Pass Bill to Criminalize Homelessness

Lawmakers in Missouri rushed to pass a bill before the end of the legislative session on May 13 that seeks to criminalize rural homelessness. Senate Bill 1106 and its counterpart in the Missouri House of Representatives prohibits individuals from camping on state-owned land. People caught on these parcels can face a Class C misdemeanor charge, which carries a jail sentence of up to 15 days and a $750 fine.

