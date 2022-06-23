Chris Broussard: “I Wouldn’t Worry About Durant Leaving If I Were The Nets”
Chris Broussard: “At this point, Kevin Durant obviously wants Kyrie Irving back, but unless he really gets fully involved and issues an ultimatum, then I wouldn’t worry about it if I were the Nets. KD is still locked up for the next four years, through the 2025-26 season. He can’t go anywhere unless the Nets play ball with him.”
Today on The Odd Couple, Chris Broussard and George Wrighster discuss the drama surrounding the Brooklyn Nets and Kyrie Irving. The rumor is that there’s a chance Nets superstar Kevin Durant requests a trade if Brooklyn doesn’t extend Kyrie Irving to a longer contract. At the moment, it seems Durant is keeping his hands out of this mess, but at any point KD could get upset and stir up the pot in Brooklyn this offseason!
