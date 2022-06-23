Chris Broussard: “I Wouldn’t Worry About Durant Leaving If I Were The Nets”

John Wall’s career has been utter chaos since being traded from the Wizards. His contract situation has been one of the most perplexing we’ve ever seen in the NBA. Dude has only played 40 games in the last 3 seasons but has made hundreds of millions of dollars. He was shut down by the Houston Rockets in the middle of the 2020-21 season and, well, we haven’t seen him since.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO