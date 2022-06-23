ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

In the Philippines, a bun revives myths and misery of a bygone Marcos era

By Rebecca Ratcliffe South-east Asia correspondent
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AWMSq_0gJ8aJve00

It is not only the family of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos Sr making a comeback in the Philippines. A fortified bread known as nutribun, and the controversy surrounding it, has also reappeared.

This month, a version of the snack – which was previously given to schoolchildren to tackle hunger during Marcos Sr’s regime – was spotted being distributed in Consolacion, Cebu, in the Central Visayas region. Packets bore the name of Senator Imee Marcos, daughter of the late dictator, according to news reports .

Related: Philippines election result is a win for dynasty politics

At a separate event in Davao City, on the southern island of Mindanao, the senator sparked controversy by suggesting the nutribun successfully prevented all child hunger under her father’s rule – a claim that is untrue. It was so filling that you could barely finish a portion, Imee Marcos said, adding “it’s like cement in your tummy.”

“No child went hungry then because there was an abundance of nutribun,” she said of her father’s regime.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47WbMv_0gJ8aJve00
Over recent years, some local governments have revived nutribun programmes in the Philippines. Photograph: Wikipedia

Marcos supporters say the nutribun is a symbol of the family’s commitment to protecting the poor and vulnerable.

For others, nutribun is a reminder of the economic misery and mismanagement that occurred during Marcos Sr’s rule – and its distortion helped propel the son and namesake of Ferdinand Marcos to an election victory last month . He has been accused of minimising abuses that occured during his father’s regime and has argued he was too young to bear responsibility for them at the time. Thousands were tortured, imprisoned or killed under Marcos Sr’s rule, while as much as $10bn was plundered from state coffers.

Myths celebrating nutribun are deployed by social media influencers allied with the Marcoses “to eradicate the facts about the Marcos regime – that during the latter years of the Marcos regime, there was economic turmoil, there was massive looting of public coffers,” says Francisco Jayme Guiang, professor of history at the University of the Philippines. Instead, his regime is portrayed as a time of progress, when food was plentiful. “There was free food, there was nutribun, and therefore the economy [must have been] stable,” adds Guiang.

Marcos Sr’s regime was far from a golden era for the Philippine economy. From 1984-85, the Philippines experienced its worst postwar recession, driven by “wanton borrowing and spending, [that] was not at all sustainable” and crony capitalism, says Jan Carlo B Punongbayan, assistant professor at the University of the Philippines school of economics.

“In the throes of the economic recession, as much as 60% of Filipino families were considered poor,” he says. Inflation peaked at 50% in 1984.

“There’s a plethora of evidence of hunger, severe hunger, stunting at the time,” Punongbayan says. According to Unicef , 140,000 children experienced second- and third-degree malnutrition from 1984-86 in Negros Occidental.

Factcheckers in the Philippines also point out that, contrary to claims shared widely online, nutribun wasn’t a Marcos initiative . It was actually developed by the US agency for foreign assistance to tackle hunger and malnutrition in the Philippines. “USAID Nutrition was responsible for development of the formula to justify a claim for nutritious snack food,” said a document published by the agency , adding that the US Food for Peace program, and the humanitarian agency CARE were responsible for donated food commodities. USAID collaborated with the Marcos administration in areas such as distribution.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xbGVP_0gJ8aJve00
Ferdinand Marcos Jr, son of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos, was elected Philippines president in May. Photograph: Ted Aljibe/AFP/Getty Images

The dynasty’s matriarch, Imelda Marcos, has been accused of seeking to take full credit for the product by placing her name on the packaging. “The wives of several American officials helped package rice and nutribuns (a horrible bun made with high-vitamin, milk-content flour invented by an AID official and donated by USAID) for distribution to flood victims,” writes the former USAID media adviser Nancy Dammann in her memoir, which is quoted by the Philippine Star , as she describes relief efforts after the devastating floods of 1972.

Dammann writes: “The nutribun bags were being stamped with the slogan ‘Courtesy of Imelda Marcos-Tulungan project’”. Tulungan was a health and nutrition project led by the former first lady.

Related: Archivists rush to preserve records of atrocities under Ferdinand Marcos Sr

For many older voters who remember the 1972 flood “nutribun is almost synonymous with the Marcoses”, said Guiang. “It was a case of credit grabbing.”

Over recent years, some local governments have revived nutribun programmes, including in Ilocos Norte, the Marcos family stronghold, and in Manila.

The Marcos family has also continued to align itself with the brand; nutribun-style handouts at Consolacion mark just one of the snack’s several recent reappearances. Senator Imee Marcos’ office also distributed a similar product in December to communities affected by Typhoon Odette , and in July last year in Bulacan as part of a nutrition month.

Comments / 6

Related
The Guardian

‘Dropping dead out of trees’: more than 100 corellas in apparent mass poisoning in northern Victoria

The Victorian wildlife watchdog is investigating the deaths of more than 100 long-billed corellas which were found near the Murray River. The birds were discovered by wildlife carer Kirsty Ramadan, who was called to Barmah, near the Victorian/New South Wales border, by the Yorta Yorta centre, to capture a sick long-billed corella on Wednesday. She found 105 long-billed corellas, all dead or dying.
ANIMALS
TheConversationCanada

With Marcos Jr.’s election, Filipinos need to brace for a bleak future

Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has been elected the 17th president of the Philippines, 36 years after his father, the known dictator and plunderer Ferdinand Sr., was ousted in a peaceful revolution. Marcos Jr. won the presidency with 31 million votes, trouncing his closest rival, Vice-President Leonor “Leni” Robredo, who received 15 million votes. Ferdinand Marcos Sr. established martial law in the Philippines from 1972 to 1981, a period of brutal repression with more than 11,000 documented human rights violations. Critics of Marcos were imprisoned, tortured, raped and executed. His family and their cronies are thought to have plundered about $10 billion, and...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Imee Marcos
Person
Imelda Marcos
Person
Ferdinand Marcos
americanmilitarynews.com

Philippines protests new Chinese ‘swarming’ in South China Sea

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. The Philippines said Thursday it had filed a new diplomatic protest against Beijing over the alleged return of a massive Chinese fleet operating “illegally” around Whitsun Reef, within Manila’s exclusive economic zone in the South China Sea.
ADVOCACY
US News and World Report

Philippines' Marcos Taps Former Military Chief as Defence Minister

MANILA (Reuters) - Philippine President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr has appointed former military chief Jose Faustino as the Southeast Asian country's next defence minister in his cabinet, his press secretary said on Friday. When he takes up the post later this month, Faustino will have to balance the Philippines' relations with...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Myths#Food Drink
The Guardian

I’m 80, and a needy widower won’t take no for an answer

The dilemma At the advanced age of 80 it seems a bit strange for me to ask for help in dealing with the expectations of an elderly admirer. Surely at this age I should be able to sort myself out. My beloved husband of many years died a few years ago. The children and grandchildren have been a huge comfort. I am still working and I live a busy solo life.
SOCIETY
CNBC

Thousands of people are leaving Hong Kong — and now it's clear where they're going

Hong Kong lost 93,000 residents in 2020, followed by another 23,000 in 2021. But early estimates show this year will see far more people go. Many people and companies are moving to Singapore, though some expatriates are returning home and Hong Kongers are applying for residency under new visa programs launched in Canada and the United Kingdom.
ECONOMY
The Guardian

‘I could not be part of this crime’: the Russians fighting for Ukraine

Walking around Kyiv in his new Ukrainian military attire, Igor Volobuyev felt as if he finally fulfilled his purpose. For weeks after leaving Russia for Ukraine, the former vice-president of Gazprombank spent his days trying to convince officials to provide him with Ukrainian documents and allow him to sign up for military service to fight against a country where he had spent most of his adult life.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Asia
Country
Philippines
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The US Sun

How China would destroy US bases & sink ships in Pearl Harbor-style missile blitz ahead of Taiwan invasion, experts warn

CHINA could begin a devastating war with Taiwan by launching a massive Pearl Harbor-style onslaught on US bases and ships in the Pacific, experts have warned. Fears are growing that an emboldened Beijing could finally launch military action to take the breakaway island in what could be an even bigger war than Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
MILITARY
The Independent

Extreme Ethiopia drought sees hungry monkeys attack children

Severe drought and hunger in Ethiopia have caused unusual animal behaviour, including monkeys attacking children and livestock out of hunger, according to a Save the Children report.Malnutrition rates across east and south-eastern Ethiopia have soared in recent months as drought, displacement and conflict have a significant impact. The charity now estimates that 185,000 children are suffering from the most deadly form of malnutrition.A prolonged drought alongside the disruption of health services due to instability, the pandemic, as well as a lack of funding has left over a million people in need of urgent nutrition support across the region.Extreme malnutrition is...
PETS
The Guardian

The French are obsessed with the burkini – and it’s all getting a bit embarrassing

Hello and welcome to the Get a Grip prize, which I just invented. The GAG award is given on an ad hoc basis to a country doing a standout job of humiliating itself on the global stage by fixating on something ridiculous while the world burns. The award honours those who seem to have lost all sense of perspective and gently urges them to try worrying about something more important.
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Deadliest Battle in US History

When Americans think of the deadliest battles in U.S, history, their attention usually turns to the Civil War. Over 600,000 soldiers were killed, which was an extraordinary part of the population of men in America. Measured against the country’s population that would be about six million people. There were 51,000 casualties at Gettysburg, of which […]
MILITARY
The Guardian

The Guardian

328K+
Followers
79K+
Post
137M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy